Beverly Osu, Denola Grey, VJ Adams, Sound Sultan join Odion Ighalo in the #DettolCoolDabChallenge

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It appears that this is the time for multiple social media trends across the country. Nigerian actors, comedians, VJs, reality stars, and musicians have joined international football star and Dettol Cool ambassador, Jude Odion Ighalo, on a social media challenge called the #DettolCoolDabChallenge.

The challenge which began over a week ago to promote physical fitness and activity among Nigerians has been jumped on by celebrities. Media personalities, Adams ‘VJ Adams’ IbrahimandDenola Grey; comediansKehinde ‘Kenny Blaq’ Peter, Josh ‘Josh2Funny’ Alfred; actorsBolanle NinolowoBeverly OsuYvonne Jegede, and many more, have jumped on the trend. Denola Grey was seen cycling before dabbing, Ninolowo hit the gym tension us with his sexy biceps, while Beverly Osu chose a very playful jump rope session – with heels! 

The challenge has been thrown open to Nigerians across the country, with cash prizes to boot! Every week for two weeks, the sum of N100,000 and N50,000 was awarded to a winner and runner-up respectively (the last three winners will receive prizes this week).

Trust Nigerians, there have been loads of entries showcasing creativity as they engage in some form of physical activity. The first and second set of winners have also been announced so hurry up before the challenge ends. 

To participate, all you need to do is take a video of yourself showing off a cool physical activity and wrap it up with a dab; search and add the ‘Dettol Cool Soundtrack’ to your video. Then, post it with the #DettolCoolDabChallenge and tag @dettolnigeria and @ighalojude.

The winning videos will be chosen based on creativity, engagements, and compliance with the terms and conditions. 

Dettol Cool Soap combines the trusted Dettol protection from germs with added menthol to protect and refresh. It gently cleanses and cools the skin for a revitalizing, hygienic clean and leaves the skin feeling healthy and refreshed after your physical activities or work-out routines.

