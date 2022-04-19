Connect with us

It's Traditional Wedding Day for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike's #ReelDeel22

#ReelDeel22: Rita Dominic & Her Friends Are Giving Us A Sneak Peek At What's About To Go Down

Shan George talks to Chude Jideonwo about Life as an Actress & Her Experience Surviving Suicide on #WithChude

Episode 4 of of Neptune3’s web series “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year” is Here!

Watch Episode 4 of TNC Africa's Audio Drama Series "Love, Music & Dreams"

Beverly Naya Talks Nollywood & the Second Part of Her "Skin" Documentary on Inkblot's "Meet & Greet"

How far would you go to find love? Watch Efa Iwara & Ezinne Akam in the Short Film "Blind Date"

Dr SID is making his Directorial Debut with "The Order of Things" | Watch the Teaser

Jade Osiberu Shares First Look At On-Screen Brothers Falz & Tobi Bakre In "Brotherhood"

Go Behind-the-Scenes of Kate Henshaw's "Blood Sisters" Look

Published

4 hours ago

 on

It’s the #ReelDeel22.

Since the announcement of Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike‘s wedding, we have been looking forward to the big day. Today this love journey begins with the traditional wedding in Owerri, Imo state.

With friends and family in attendance, it sure is going to be a beautiful celebration of love, joy, and happiness.

Keep refreshing  @bellanaijaweddings on Instagram and www.bellanaijaweddings.com for updates.

 

Credits

Bride: @ritadominic
Videography: @nufxmedia
Photography: @ovia_reflex
Makeup: @bibyonce
Outfit: @tubo__
Beads :@nenejewellryandcraft
Hair: @ugo007makeme

