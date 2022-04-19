Nollywood
It’s Traditional Wedding Day for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s #ReelDeel22
It’s the #ReelDeel22.
Since the announcement of Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike‘s wedding, we have been looking forward to the big day. Today this love journey begins with the traditional wedding in Owerri, Imo state.
With friends and family in attendance, it sure is going to be a beautiful celebration of love, joy, and happiness.
Credits
Bride: @ritadominic
Videography: @nufxmedia
Photography: @ovia_reflex
Makeup: @bibyonce
Outfit: @tubo__
Beads :@nenejewellryandcraft
Hair: @ugo007makeme