It’s Traditional Wedding Day for Rita Dominic & Fidelis Anosike’s #ReelDeel22

It’s the #ReelDeel22.

Since the announcement of Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic and the love of her life, Fidelis Anosike‘s wedding, we have been looking forward to the big day. Today this love journey begins with the traditional wedding in Owerri, Imo state.

With friends and family in attendance, it sure is going to be a beautiful celebration of love, joy, and happiness.

Credits

Bride: @ritadominic

Videography: @nufxmedia

Photography: @ovia_reflex

Makeup: @bibyonce

Outfit: @tubo__

Beads :@nenejewellryandcraft

Hair: @ugo007makeme