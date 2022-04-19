ReelDeel22: Rita Dominic & Her Friends Are Giving Us A Sneak Peek At What’s About To Go Down

#Reeldeel22 is almost here!

Rita Dominic’s forever journey is kicking off soon and we have a little teaser for what’s about to go down. Her friends, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Chioma Akpotha, and her other Nollywood besties are currently in Owerri for the wedding.

They are super excited and so are we.

The Nollywood actress and her fiancé Fidelis Anosike, publisher of Daily Times Newspaper and founder of Folio Media Group, are set to walk down the aisle soon. Rita revealed her partner in December 2020 in an Instagram post and had kept a low profile before the news.

We can’t wait!