We’re In Love With Adekunle Gold’s Special Birthday Message To Wife Simi

Although Valentine’s Day has passed, singer Adekunle Gold is still celebrating the love he has for his wife, singer Simi, on her birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simi (@symplysimi)

The “Sade” crooner celebrated his queen on Instagram with the sweetest message that sounded like the lyrics of a soon-to-be-released song. He wrote:

My angel from above

You’ve given me something special

Simi, you’re my favorite sign

It must be the reason why we align

You’re perfect and that’s facts

Pretty Pretty face and you don’t brag

Baby, take my card buy yourself a new bag. 😉 Happy Birthday Magic 💙

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AG Baby (@adekunlegold)

Simi returned the sweet note with a lovely message under his comment section. “I married the best lyricist from Ikotun to the world. ‘m the winner 🥲. I love you most of all baby. Thank you. Na me dey do betday na me still dey write epistle,” she wrote.

Happy Birthday, Simi!