Seyi Shay Is Expecting A Girl!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Seyi Shay is expecting a baby girl! That’s the latest news from the singer, who just held her baby shower and gender reveal.

She and her closest friends dressed up to celebrate the joys of welcoming her first child.

“HAPPY EASTER. It’s STILL the weekend!! Before you head back to school or work tomorrow, check out our baby shower highlights… Thanks for watching,” she wrote sharing the highlight from the baby shower on her Instagram page.

 

She announced her pregnancy in February with a newly released music video for her single “Big Girl,” showing a clip of her cradling her baby bump in the last few seconds of the video. The video opened with a quote by Serena Williams: “The success of every woman should be an inspiration to another. We should raise each other up. Be very courageous: be strong but kind, and above all be humble.”

Since then, Seyi Shay has been keeping her followers updated on her pregnancy.

Congrats to the mum-to-be!

