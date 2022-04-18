Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Patrice Evra Sits With Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to Discuss His Childhood & Career as a Footballer on "BlackBox Interview"

BN TV Living

4 Must-Try Easy & Healthy Salad Recipes That Are Absolutely Delicious

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Shan George talks to Chude Jideonwo about Life as an Actress & Her Experience Surviving Suicide on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 4 of of Neptune3’s web series “Best Friends in the World: Senior Year” is Here!

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

Banky W & Adesua Join Ebuka Obi-Uchendu in this Special Episode of "BlackBox Interview"

BN TV Scoop

Lawrence Okolie talks Growing Up & His Career as a Boxer in this Episode of "Tea with Tay"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 4 of TNC Africa's Audio Drama Series "Love, Music & Dreams"

BN TV

Catch DJ Obi & Simi Drey in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie's Grilled Catfish Recipe Is A Must-Try

BN TV Movies & TV

The Cast of "Young, Famous & African" play Netflix's 'Who said that?'

BN TV

Patrice Evra Sits With Ebuka Obi-Uchendu to Discuss His Childhood & Career as a Footballer on “BlackBox Interview”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Football fans know Patrice Evra. With a successful career spanning over two decades, the Senegalese-born hero is one of the most accomplished and skilled players to have ever played the great game. With stints at Nice, Monaco, Manchester United, Juventus, and a few more teams, the 40-year-old has established himself as one of the finest left-backs of the last century.

Evra, who was born in Dakar to diplomat parents, was forced to go to France at a young age. After a few years of playing football on the streets of France, he found a way to play for CO Les Ulis, his local club, where he was a striker. From there, he had trials with a number of different teams before joining Nice, where he signed his first professional contract, Monaco, and eventually Manchester United.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sits down with the ex-captain and icon of Manchester United, for episode 11, covering his early years, his career at Manchester United, and much more.

Watch:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria
css.php