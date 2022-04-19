Master’s Touch spreads Love to Hospitals and Orphanages in Lagos through the ‘Give A Blanket Project’ | See Photos

It is often said that the life of a person is measured not with the years but with the footprint that he leaves in other peoples lives and thoughts.

Master’s Touch, a US-based humanitarian organization, officially registered in Nigeria founded by Pastor Abby Daramola and Co-founded by Laide Daramola is currently leaving indelible imprints in the thoughts and lives of others as it constantly embarks on various humanitarian projects to further

better the lives of the less privileged and vulnerable within the society.

On Friday and Saturday April 8th and 9th 2022, Master’s Touch officially rolled out the Give A Blanket Project in Lagos, Nigeria distributing 2500 blankets to children, new mums, and expecting mothers in different parts of Lagos. The Give A Blanket project aims to provide warmth and comfort to vulnerable children who sleep with their bodies exposed to harsh conditions that can affect their health and general wellbeing. Working through local beneficiary organizations in Lagos, Master’s Touch visited a total of 11 hospitals and 10 orphanages/humanitarian centres during the duration of the project to donate blankets and other relief materials for children such as noodles, dresses, pyjamas, toys, colouring books, and nose masks. There was also a private distribution on Monday, Apri 11th, 2022 by Abi and Vivi (twin children of Laide Daramola). The project witnessed a huge turnout of volunteers who were available throughout the distribution process. In appreciation of all volunteers and partners, the Master’s Touch team hosted an appreciation dinner where all volunteers were treated to different kinds of delicacies and gifts.

Some of the hospitals and orphanages visited include; Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Redeemed Maternity Clinic, Lagos Island Maternity, Massey Children’s Hospital, Living Fountain Orphanage, Little Saint Orphanage, Hearts of Gold Hospice, and Crimson Bow Sickle Cell Initiative amongst others. Speaking about the Project, the CEO of Master’s Touch, Ronke Bolutayo says

“Being able to participate physically in the first round of blanket distribution is an eye-opener. I saw a sickle cell warrior going through a crisis shivering and using a scarf to cover herself. We immediately covered her with one of the blankets which provided immediate warmth to her compared to the scarf which she was using. That made me realize we are on the right course with the blanket distribution. We look forward to the second round of distribution and we anticipate reaching out to more vulnerable and sick children’s The Give A Blanket Project was made possible by the collaborative efforts of its partners: Mt.Washington Paediatric Hospital, Intellectual Concepts, Glory Tabernacle, Trinity House, Sara O

Decor, Robert Taylor Media, Best 4 Shipping, Restoration Centre, Crimson Bow SCI, Olorisupergal, BellaNaija and Lagos Today.

The founder of Master’s Touch, Pastor Abby Daramola also commented on the organization’s futureprojects to be executed in Nigeria:

“We currently have another 2500 blankets ready for distribution and we are looking to reach women and children in the North, South West, and South-South Nigeria. We are also looking to expand the stay connected program to Nigeria; an initiative that provides phones, tablets, and chargers to help

children stay connected while receiving medical treatment in the hospital. Lastly, we are also expanding the Abi and Vivi Give Life Initiative which focuses on children with blood diseases and cancer. This program also has an arm that provides for the needs of caregivers. Master’s Touch’s goal is to show individuals and families God’s love. Our mandate is to show people that we care”.

To support any of The Master’s Touch projects, you can make donations.

Visit HERE to stay updated on the latest projects.

For media-related inquiries, please contact

[email protected]

