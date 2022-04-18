Join the #FixPoliticsDialogues Diaspora Edition Themed: Harnessing the Power of the Diaspora to Fix Politics in Nigeria

Connect with us

On April 23, 2022, #FixPoliticsDialogues are excited to host the #FixPoliticsDialogues, Diaspora Edition. They will engage in a vibrant conversation around the theme: Harnessing the Power of the Diaspora to Fix Politics in Nigeria.

One of the three mandates of #FixPolitics is to reform the constitutional, political, and electoral environment as a fundamental foundation for good governance to flourish.

Through the FixPoliticsDialogues, they provide a credible platform where Nigerian citizens at home and in the diaspora can engage in productive and purposeful dialogue that produces solution-driven ideas and recommendations that speak to good governance, and transformative leadership, structural reforms, democracy and development in Nigeria.

Join FixPoliticsDialogues – Diaspora Edition on April 23, 2022 | 3pm – 5:30pm WAT.

Register here to be a part of the dialogue.

