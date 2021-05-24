1999 Constitution: to Change or Amend? Join The Fix Politics Dialogues Today | May 24th

As a movement of citizens, by citizens and for citizens, you’re invited to join the Fix Politics Dialogues with a vibrant conversation on the Nigeria Constitution.

One of the mandates of Fix Politics is to reform the constitutional, political, and electoral environment as a prerequisite for national development.

Fix Politics Dialogues is a platform dedicated to directly engaging the people and the political order in structured, purposeful dialogue about critical issues that sustain and maintain democratic progress in our polity and socioeconomic well-being for all. This inaugural dialogue on the constitution as a framework for enshrining and realising our national aspirations is an appropriate beginning.

Fix Politics Dialogues launches today Monday, May 24, 2021.

Click here to register.