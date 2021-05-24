Connect with us

Events

1999 Constitution: to Change or Amend? Join The Fix Politics Dialogues Today | May 24th

Events Music Scoop

The Weeknd Wins Big at The 2021 Billboard Music Awards | See Full Winners List

Events Promotions

Cîroc brought the extra refreshing experience to DJ Lambo's uber-hip 'Lagos Party Animal' Experience

Events Movies & TV Scoop Weddings

Wofai Fada, Praiz, Don Jazzy & All the Wedding Guests at Ikechukwu & Ella's Traditional Wedding |#IKElla

Events Promotions

Play with Power: The itel P37 is now available in Nigeria & it promises long Battery Life

Events Promotions

Fine Dining in Lagos just got better as EbonyLife Place re-opens the Popina Resturant with a special 'Week Of Celebrations' offer | May 22nd

Events

#ThinkLessDoMore: Lipton's 2021 "Ramadan Do Good campaign" was more than just Charity

Events

Mixta Africa hosts its 2nd edition of Arts, Heritage and History Series with a 2-day Art Exhibition at Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate

Events

ZOLA Electric is expanding access to Solar Power by signing Blue Camel as Distribution Partner

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

1999 Constitution: to Change or Amend? Join The Fix Politics Dialogues Today | May 24th

Published

17 mins ago

 on

As a movement of citizens, by citizens and for citizens, you’re invited to join the Fix Politics Dialogues with a vibrant conversation on the Nigeria Constitution.

One of the mandates of Fix Politics is to reform the constitutional, political, and electoral environment as a prerequisite for national development.

Fix Politics Dialogues is a platform dedicated to directly engaging the people and the political order in structured, purposeful dialogue about critical issues that sustain and maintain democratic progress in our polity and socioeconomic well-being for all. This inaugural dialogue on the constitution as a framework for enshrining and realising our national aspirations is an appropriate beginning.

Fix Politics Dialogues launches today Monday, May 24, 2021.

Click here to register.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Through “ChessinSlums”, Tunde Onakoya is Changing the Lives of Children One Chess Piece at a Time

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 
Advertisement
css.php