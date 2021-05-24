The Weeknd Wins Big at The 2021 Billboard Music Awards | See Full Winners List

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23, honouring winners based on “key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.”

For this year, the awards, hosted by Nick Jonas are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021. The top social artist (BTS) and top collaboration (“I Hope” by Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth) categories were fan-voted.

The Weeknd emerged biggest winners for the night, taking home ten awards including Top Artist, Top 100 Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, while his single “Blinding Lights” won for Top Radio Song, Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar and Top R&B Song.

Other winners for the night include Drake who received the Top Streaming Songs Artist and Artist of the Decade awards, Taylor Swift for the Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist awards, Pop Smoke who won the Top New Artist award (among others), Lady Gaga, Meghan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and many more.

See the full list of winners:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS (WINNER)

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake (WINNER)

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS (WINNER)

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat (WINNER)

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett (WINNER)

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G (WINNER)

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado (WINNER)

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship (WINNER)

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West (WINNER)

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD – “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby – “My Turn”

Pop Smoke – “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon“ (WINNER)

Taylor Swift – “folklore”

The Weeknd – “After Hours”

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko – “Chilombo”

Chris Brown & Young Thug- “Slime & B”

Doja Cat – “Hot Pink”

Kehlani – “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”

The Weeknd – “After Hours” (WINNER)

Top Rap Album

DaBaby – “Blame It On Baby”

Juice WRLD – “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby – “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert – “Eternal Atake”

Pop Smoke – “shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” (WINNER)

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett – “Goldmine”

Sam Hunt – “Southside”

Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”

Carrie Underwood – “My Gift”

Morgan Wallen – “Dangerous: The Double Album” (WINNER)

Top Rock Album

AC/DC – ‘Power Up”

Miley Cyrus – “Plastic Hearts”

Glass Animals – “Dreamland”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Tickets to My Downfall” (WINNER)

Bruce Springsteen – “Letter to You”

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA – “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny – “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Bad Bunny – “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny – “YHLQMDLG” (WINNER)

J Balvin – “Colores”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake – “Carte Blanche”

Gryffin – “Gravity”

Kygo – “Golden Hour”

Lady Gaga – “Chromatica” (WINNER)

Kylie Minogue – “Disco”

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music – “Peace”

Elevation Worship – “Grave Into Gardens”

Carrie Underwood – “My Gift” (WINNER)

We The Kingdom – “Holy Water”

Zach Williams – “Rescue Story”

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne – “I AM”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”

Maverick City Music – “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1” (WINNER)

Maverick City Music – “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”

Kierra Sheard – “Kierra”

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – “I Hope”

BTS – “Dynamite” (WINNER)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – “I Hope” (WINNER)

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. – “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett – “I Hope” (WINNER)

Lee Brice – “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen – “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR – “Bang!” (WINNER)

All Time Low ft. blackbear -“Monsters”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” (WINNER)

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga – “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN – “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (WINNER)

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee – “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S – “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake – “Graves Into Gardens” (WINNER)

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly – “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship – “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson – “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne – “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett – “We Gon’ Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott – “Wash Us In The Blood” (WINNER)

Photo Credit: @theweeknd