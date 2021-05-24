Connect with us

The Weeknd Wins Big at The 2021 Billboard Music Awards | See Full Winners List

1999 Constitution: to Change or Amend? Join The Fix Politics Dialogues Today | May 24th

Cîroc brought the extra refreshing experience to DJ Lambo's uber-hip 'Lagos Party Animal' Experience

Wofai Fada, Praiz, Don Jazzy & All the Wedding Guests at Ikechukwu & Ella's Traditional Wedding |#IKElla

Play with Power: The itel P37 is now available in Nigeria & it promises long Battery Life

Fine Dining in Lagos just got better as EbonyLife Place re-opens the Popina Resturant with a special 'Week Of Celebrations' offer | May 22nd

#ThinkLessDoMore: Lipton's 2021 "Ramadan Do Good campaign" was more than just Charity

Mixta Africa hosts its 2nd edition of Arts, Heritage and History Series with a 2-day Art Exhibition at Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate

ZOLA Electric is expanding access to Solar Power by signing Blue Camel as Distribution Partner

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

May 24, 2021

The Weeknd at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards | Photo Credit: @theweeknd Instagram

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards held live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23, honouring winners based on “key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.”

For this year, the awards, hosted by Nick Jonas are based on the chart period of March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021. The top social artist (BTS) and top collaboration (“I Hope” by Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth) categories were fan-voted.

The Weeknd emerged biggest winners for the night, taking home ten awards including Top Artist, Top 100 Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist and Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, while his single “Blinding Lights” won for Top Radio Song, Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar and Top R&B Song.

Other winners for the night include Drake who received the Top Streaming Songs Artist and Artist of the Decade awards, Taylor Swift for the Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist awards, Pop Smoke who won the Top New Artist award (among others), Lady Gaga, Meghan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny and many more.

See the full list of winners:

Top Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke (WINNER)
Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC
AJR
BTS (WINNER)
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby
Drake (WINNER)
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber
BTS (WINNER)
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted)

BLACKPINK
BTS (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat (WINNER)
SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett (WINNER)
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)
Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)
twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny (WINNER)
J Balvin
Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G
Karol G (WINNER)
Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado (WINNER)
Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Marshmello
Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship (WINNER)
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West (WINNER)

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD – “Legends Never Die”
Lil Baby – “My Turn”
Pop Smoke –Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)
Taylor Swift – “folklore”
The Weeknd – “After Hours”

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko – “Chilombo”
Chris Brown & Young Thug- “Slime & B”
Doja Cat – “Hot Pink”
Kehlani – “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”
The Weeknd – “After Hours(WINNER)

Top Rap Album

DaBaby – “Blame It On Baby”
Juice WRLD – “Legends Never Die”
Lil Baby – “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Eternal Atake”
Pop Smoke – “shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” (WINNER)

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett – “Goldmine”
Sam Hunt – “Southside”
Chris Stapleton – “Starting Over”
Carrie Underwood – “My Gift”
Morgan Wallen – “Dangerous: The Double Album” (WINNER)

Top Rock Album

AC/DC – ‘Power Up”
Miley Cyrus – “Plastic Hearts”
Glass Animals – “Dreamland”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Tickets to My Downfall” (WINNER)
Bruce Springsteen – “Letter to You”

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA – “Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny – “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
Bad Bunny – “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny – “YHLQMDLG” (WINNER)
J Balvin – “Colores”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake – “Carte Blanche”
Gryffin – “Gravity”
Kygo – “Golden Hour”
Lady Gaga – “Chromatica” (WINNER)
Kylie Minogue – “Disco”

Top Christian Album

Bethel Music – “Peace”
Elevation Worship – “Grave Into Gardens”
Carrie Underwood – “My Gift” (WINNER)
We The Kingdom – “Holy Water”
Zach Williams – “Rescue Story”

Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne – “I AM”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”
Maverick City Music – “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1” (WINNER)
Maverick City Music – “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”
Kierra Sheard – “Kierra”

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch  – “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – “I Hope”
BTS – “Dynamite” (WINNER)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth – “I Hope” (WINNER)
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. – “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne – “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett – “I Hope” (WINNER)
Lee Brice – “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen – “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR – “Bang!” (WINNER)
All Time Low ft. blackbear -“Monsters”
Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti” (WINNER)
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd – “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers – “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga – “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN – “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (WINNER)
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee – “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S – “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake  – “Graves Into Gardens” (WINNER)
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly – “TOGETHER”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship – “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson – “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton – “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne – “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett – “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott – “Wash Us In The Blood” (WINNER)

Photo Credit: @theweeknd

