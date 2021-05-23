Cîroc brought the extra refreshing experience to Dj Lambo’s uber-hip ‘Lagos Party Animal’ Experience

Ultra-premium vodka- Cîroc was the toast of the uber-hip party experience tagged “The Lagos Party Animal (LPA)”, hosted by superstar DJ Lambo, packed with the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry, top Nigerian DJs, and hypemen.

Lagos party people including renowned Rapper, MI Abaga, street sensation, Small Doctor, Sasha P, Chef Eros among other notable personalities were thrilled by sets from turntable masters including DJ Lambo, DJ Consequence, VJ Adams, DJ Nana, Crowd Kontroller, DJ Sensei lo, and DJ 4kerty among other DJs.

With the electrifying excitement of LPA, Cîroc sets the tone for summer 2021 celebrations.

Commenting on the summer party experience, Abi Ipaye, Brand Manager Reserve Brands, Guinness Nigeria, explained –

“With Cîroc, we continue to ignite celebrations by amplifying all that is hot in culture. Lagos Party Animals was another opportunity to embody our unrivaled trendsetting status. We look forward to curating more premium luxury experiences for our consumers this summer.”

The refreshing success of LPA strengthens Cîroc’s unrivaled culture-shaping status in Nigeria.

About Cîroc

CÎROC is a truly modern vodka, inspired by more than a century of wine-making expertise and craftsmanship. It is the fine French grapes and the fifth distillation that gives CÎROC a distinctive flavor with an exceptionally fresh, smooth, and fruity taste. The perfect accompaniment for every celebration!

