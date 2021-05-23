Hurry! You can still be one of the lucky winners of a N4 million worth trip Abroad in the TECNO #CAMission Competition

For this season of TECNO’s CAMission contest, 4 lucky winners and an all-paid trip abroad worth N4,000,000 is what is on the field of play!

The first edition of the CAMission was so huge we all just assumed it was a one-time project. But apparently not. The second season is in full gear, with just 3 days left to submit your entry!

Let’s pump the breaks a little, and tell a short background story.

TECNO’s Camon series flagship is renowned for being camera-centric. The Camon phones are made to help users lock down colorful memories. But beyond that, they are great tools to photography lovers in a fast-growing world of mobile photography.

In line with that, TECNO birthed a campaign tagged #UnlockCAMission. The campaign intended to increase conversations around the participation of young talents in mobile photography, as well as put the impressive camera qualities of the Camon series to test.

Now that the Camon series has a new installment – the Camon 17, TECNO is once again calling on young photography enthusiasts to come put the new phone’s camera features to the test.

4 Winners from the campaign will win an all-paid trip to Europe or get an equivalent cash prize worth an N4million (Cash prize is an alternative ONLY If the new lockdown policy hinders travels.)

Close to 1000 entries have been received and counting, with young Nigerians expressing their talents in many creative ways. Not to worry though, you still have a chance to get on that train and fast.

The 20 contestants will go through rigorous and also fun photography tasks and a series of evictions will take place for the last 4 to emerge winners of 1m each or a trip abroad with a mentorship program with one of Africa’s best photographers.

Compensation Prizes for the CAMON 17 smartphone will also be given, as well as Tool kits to help contestants start their journey to achieve their dream.

Here is all you need to know;

The theme for this season is “Time To Stand Out”.

To participate;

Shoot a very creative lifestyle, fashion, portrait, or nature picture or a short creative video or movie that stands you out.

Visit https://tecnocamission.com/ to submit your entry.

Using the share button or copying your entry link, share your entry with the hashtag #TECNOCAMission #TimeToStandOut on TECNO’s social media pages.

You can also;

Post your entry as a comment under TECNO’s pinned activity post with a link to your entry and both hashtags on the brand’s official Facebook page.

On Twitter or Instagram, submit your entry on your page using both hashtags. The link to your entry should be added on Twitter and IG on your bio.

Invite your friends and family to like and vote for your entry using the vote button on the website.

Follow ALL of TECNO’s social media pages for your entry to be valid.

Ensure that your login details, especially your phone number, are correct.

Note that 20 contestants will be selected based on creativity first, followed by the highest number of votes.

There you have it! Remember, you have till the 24th to get your entry in.

Good luck!

