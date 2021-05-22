Wofai Fada, Praiz, Don Jazzy & All the Wedding Guests at Ikechukwu & Ella’s Traditional Wedding |#IKElla

The traditional wedding of one of Nollywood’s finest, ace actor and rapper, Ikechukwu and the love of his life, Ella, who is a model, took place today.

The event was very bright and elegant as several celebrities and socialites stepped out to support the couple.

Spotted at the wedding all decked out in their Aso-Ebi were Praiz, D’banj, Wofai Fada, Don Jazzy, Richard Nnadi, Omawumi, Waje and more.

Check out the spotted guests below:

The Couple

The Groom