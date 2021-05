Chacha Eke Faani is loving motherhood!

The Nollywood actress recently welcomed her new bundle of joy, and on Friday she shared a series of photo of herself and her four kids.

“Mu na Diamond mu. 22days PostPartum Fit. 16/05/2021,” she captioned one of the photos.

In another, she wrote; “…My Life In Pixels; At 33+.”

See the beautiful photos of herself and her kids:

Photo Credit:

Photography @official_geo_studio

chachaekefaani