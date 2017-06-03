Chacha Eke Faani Shares Adorable Family Photos to Celebrate her 4th Wedding Anniversary

Beautiful Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Chacha Eke Faani celebrates her 4th wedding anniversary with very beautiful photos of her family.
The mum of two didn’t waste anytime gushing about her husband and little girls each post at a time. The beautiful family of 4 went with matching traditional attires and for the solos with herself and her husband, she keeps it chic and contemporary.
Check out the photos
Photo Credit: Instgram/@Chachaeke
Such a beautiful family 🙂
wow, beautiful pics of a beautiful family, those little girls are cute for days. HWA to them
Very beautiful family, love their unique outfits.The youngest daughter is just like her.
Beautiful family… God’s richest blessings to all of you.
Good looking people…. me like a lot. But ….and no one should eat me raw ……what’s with the hubby’s glasses all through na ? Its not Apollo season na ….lol …so why? He should have showed us his complete…and I’m sure fine….face in one …lol
But Oma you like too much observations shall, please left it.
I just like her, Adesua and Powede for absolutely no reason *smiles* Beautiful family you’ve got ma’am
Cuteness abounds. Love the bantu knots.