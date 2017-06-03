BellaNaija

Chacha Eke Faani Shares Adorable Family Photos to Celebrate her 4th Wedding Anniversary

03.06.2017 at By 8 Comments

Beautiful Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Chacha Eke Faani celebrates her 4th wedding anniversary with very beautiful photos of her family.

The mum of two didn’t waste anytime gushing about her husband and little girls each post at a time. The beautiful family of 4 went with matching traditional attires and for the solos with herself and her husband, she keeps it chic and contemporary.

Check out the photos

Photo Credit: Instgram/@Chachaeke

8 Comments on Chacha Eke Faani Shares Adorable Family Photos to Celebrate her 4th Wedding Anniversary
  • Proverbs31Woman June 3, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Such a beautiful family 🙂

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • mary June 3, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    wow, beautiful pics of a beautiful family, those little girls are cute for days. HWA to them

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Suga June 3, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Very beautiful family, love their unique outfits.The youngest daughter is just like her.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Sunshiney June 3, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Beautiful family… God’s richest blessings to all of you.

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Oma June 3, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Good looking people…. me like a lot. But ….and no one should eat me raw ……what’s with the hubby’s glasses all through na ? Its not Apollo season na ….lol …so why? He should have showed us his complete…and I’m sure fine….face in one …lol

    Love this! 3 Reply
    • Zenith June 3, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      But Oma you like too much observations shall, please left it.

      Love this! 6
  • Olapeju June 3, 2017 at 3:59 pm

    I just like her, Adesua and Powede for absolutely no reason *smiles* Beautiful family you’ve got ma’am

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Anon June 3, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Cuteness abounds. Love the bantu knots.

    Love this! 0 Reply
