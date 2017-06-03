Dammy Krane: “We are all Scammers” – Special Spesh

“We are all scammers,” says Hypeman Special Spesh, in what can be seen as a reaction to the grand theft and fraud allegations singer Dammy Krane is facing in the U.S.
Special Spesh, who is the Head of Corporate Sponsorship for DMW/HKN, the record label where Dammy Krane is signed to, posted a video with the caption:
WE DEY TOGEDA!!!!! #JETLIFE!!!! #DIAFADA WE ARE ALL SCAMMERS EVEN YOUR FATHERS ARE SCAMMERS AND CHEATS ONCE THEY SEE D OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE AND GAIN EXTRA DEM GO PUT HEAD!!!!! ITS A NIGERIAN P!!!!!
He sang to the rhythm of Davido’s hit son “IF” saying: “(Oh boy) forget that level. But if them tell you say them go catch you oh, the money the ballin’ is our own oh. No do, no do, that kind thing eh.”
WATCH:
Let Dammy Krane and Special Spesh ROT IN JAIL!. Not all Nigerians are like that. These two are Ole! Barawo! shaygay!
I may be a lot of shity things but hell no i anit a scammer!!thanks for letting us knw the kind of stuff u re made of,!! buyer beware!!
you and who? criminal.. hypeman na career? Oshisco… Get a life.. Nd rot in jail
Awon Omo ale Dede
Hahahahahahaha
Uncle no you are scammers
What a load of trollop, we should start deporting them and their fathers to a judiciary system where some basic elements still work. This is what a lack of infrastructure, lack of accountability and leading with impunity breeds, f***twits.
Once again say no t drugs..his comments can only be the after effects of hard drugs.
Abi? This where his fans should boycott Davido then we will see who issue a retract and apology fast.
So many stories of Nigerians doing remarkably well and leaving good foot marks, this “hype man “comes to say we are all criminals , oh boy speak for yourself and yourself alone. Even if all Nigerians are doing it doesn’t mean it’s right.
When you have decided to be foolish . Receive sense Mr hype man
Idiot!!!! Folks like these pieces of trash make life so difficult for hardworking people.
So many days for the thief one day for the owner.