Dammy Krane: “We are all Scammers” – Special Spesh

“We are all scammers,” says Hypeman Special Spesh, in what can be seen as a reaction to the grand theft and fraud allegations singer Dammy Krane is facing in the U.S.

Special Spesh, who is the Head of Corporate Sponsorship for DMW/HKN, the record label where Dammy Krane is signed to, posted a video with the caption:

WE DEY TOGEDA!!!!! #JETLIFE!!!! #DIAFADA WE ARE ALL SCAMMERS EVEN YOUR FATHERS ARE SCAMMERS AND CHEATS ONCE THEY SEE D OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE AND GAIN EXTRA DEM GO PUT HEAD!!!!! ITS A NIGERIAN P!!!!!

He sang to the rhythm of Davido’s hit son “IF” saying: “(Oh boy) forget that level. But if them tell you say them go catch you oh, the money the ballin’ is our own oh. No do, no do, that kind thing eh.”

WATCH:

