Dammy Krane: “We are all Scammers” – Special Spesh

03.06.2017 at By 12 Comments

“We are all scammers,” says Hypeman Special Spesh, in what can be seen as a reaction to the grand theft and fraud allegations singer Dammy Krane is facing in the U.S.

Special Spesh, who is the Head of Corporate Sponsorship for DMW/HKN, the record label where Dammy Krane is signed to, posted a video with the caption:

WE DEY TOGEDA!!!!! #JETLIFE!!!! #DIAFADA WE ARE ALL SCAMMERS EVEN YOUR FATHERS ARE SCAMMERS AND CHEATS ONCE THEY SEE D OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE AND GAIN EXTRA DEM GO PUT HEAD!!!!! ITS A NIGERIAN P!!!!!

He sang to the rhythm of Davido’s hit son “IF” saying: “(Oh boy) forget that level. But if them tell you say them go catch you oh, the money the ballin’ is our own oh. No do, no do, that kind thing eh.”

WATCH:

12 Comments on Dammy Krane: “We are all Scammers” – Special Spesh
  • Andrew June 3, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Let Dammy Krane and Special Spesh ROT IN JAIL!. Not all Nigerians are like that. These two are Ole! Barawo! shaygay!

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • pita June 3, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    I may be a lot of shity things but hell no i anit a scammer!!thanks for letting us knw the kind of stuff u re made of,!! buyer beware!!

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • le coco June 3, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    you and who? criminal.. hypeman na career? Oshisco… Get a life.. Nd rot in jail

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Temi June 3, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Awon Omo ale Dede

    Love this! 10 Reply
    • Rainbow June 3, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      Hahahahahahaha

      Love this! 0
  • Lol June 3, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Uncle no you are scammers

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Lol June 3, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    What a load of trollop, we should start deporting them and their fathers to a judiciary system where some basic elements still work. This is what a lack of infrastructure, lack of accountability and leading with impunity breeds, f***twits.

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Jwezee June 3, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Once again say no t drugs..his comments can only be the after effects of hard drugs.

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • Temi June 3, 2017 at 3:45 pm

      Abi? This where his fans should boycott Davido then we will see who issue a retract and apology fast.

      Love this! 2
  • Not Bitter Kola June 3, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    So many stories of Nigerians doing remarkably well and leaving good foot marks, this “hype man “comes to say we are all criminals , oh boy speak for yourself and yourself alone. Even if all Nigerians are doing it doesn’t mean it’s right.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • June June 3, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    When you have decided to be foolish . Receive sense Mr hype man

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • Rose Okwy June 3, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Idiot!!!! Folks like these pieces of trash make life so difficult for hardworking people.
    So many days for the thief one day for the owner.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

