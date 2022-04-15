Connect with us

Music

New Music: Giftty - Dream

BN TV Music

Watch Praiz deliver a soothing live performance of "Love You Better" on Echoo Room

Music

Mavin Records' New Signee Proves He's the One to Watch With Self-Titled EP "Boy Spyce"

Music

New Video: Ruger - Dior

Music

Ceeza Milli drops Two New Singles "Chop Life" & "Long Time"

BN TV Music

New Video: Phyno feat. Flavour - Ikepentecost

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Jennifer Lopez Detail the Sweet Moment Ben Affleck Popped the Question

BN TV Music

Skiibii's Live Performance of "Trenches" on Glitch Sessions is Everything & More

BN TV Music

Watch Liya's Vibrant Performance of “Alari” on Grammys' "Global Spin"

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

“Nigerian Idol” S7 Recap: Abigail exits the competition as David Operah, Zadok & Progress make it to top 8

Music

New Music: Giftty – Dream

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Following a wave of career setbacks, the talented Afrobeats/Afropop singer, Giftty makes a long-awaited return with his ambitious, spiritually-inspired new drop, “Dream.”

Giftty, who was signed with ace producer, D’tunes‘ now-defunct record label, 56 Hope Road Entertainment, sings about how God has always come through for him despite the difficulties he had faced throughout his career.

He also talks about how his “dream” of becoming a household name in the music circles is still valid despite these roadblocks.

The singer has a rich catalogue with collaborations with the likes of Mr Eazi, Reekado Banks, Yung L, Dammy Krane and Raybekah. During his 2017 debut, Giftty was regarded as one of the brightest new talents in the country. Giftty returns on course with this new release.

On the Ucee-produced bop, Giftty expresses his optimism for the future and hopes that the song serves as an inspiration for all dreamers all around the world.

Listen to the track below:

Stream and download “Dream” here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria

A new marketing superpower for this businessman: selling yogurt with music
css.php