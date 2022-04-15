New Music: Giftty – Dream

Following a wave of career setbacks, the talented Afrobeats/Afropop singer, Giftty makes a long-awaited return with his ambitious, spiritually-inspired new drop, “Dream.”

Giftty, who was signed with ace producer, D’tunes‘ now-defunct record label, 56 Hope Road Entertainment, sings about how God has always come through for him despite the difficulties he had faced throughout his career.

He also talks about how his “dream” of becoming a household name in the music circles is still valid despite these roadblocks.

The singer has a rich catalogue with collaborations with the likes of Mr Eazi, Reekado Banks, Yung L, Dammy Krane and Raybekah. During his 2017 debut, Giftty was regarded as one of the brightest new talents in the country. Giftty returns on course with this new release.

On the Ucee-produced bop, Giftty expresses his optimism for the future and hopes that the song serves as an inspiration for all dreamers all around the world.

