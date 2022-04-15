Connect with us

Music

Mavin Records' New Signee Proves He's the One to Watch With Self-Titled EP "Boy Spyce"

BN TV Music

Watch Praiz deliver a soothing live performance of "Love You Better" on Echoo Room

Music

New Music: Giftty - Dream

Music

New Video: Ruger - Dior

Music

Ceeza Milli drops Two New Singles "Chop Life" & "Long Time"

BN TV Music

New Video: Phyno feat. Flavour - Ikepentecost

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch Jennifer Lopez Detail the Sweet Moment Ben Affleck Popped the Question

BN TV Music

Skiibii's Live Performance of "Trenches" on Glitch Sessions is Everything & More

BN TV Music

Watch Liya's Vibrant Performance of “Alari” on Grammys' "Global Spin"

Events Movies & TV Music Scoop

“Nigerian Idol” S7 Recap: Abigail exits the competition as David Operah, Zadok & Progress make it to top 8

Music

Mavin Records’ New Signee Proves He’s the One to Watch With Self-Titled EP “Boy Spyce”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Don Jazzy has signed an exceptional talent, singer Boy Spyce, to his company Mavin Records.

For his covers of popular songs, Boy Spyce has a lot of fans on social media. This helped him build a following. A cover he performed on Wizkid‘s track “Essence” months ago sparked a social media craze, drawing attention to the gifted singer-songwriter.

Speaking on his signing to Mavin Records on his Instagram page, he said; “a long time dream that has been backed with hard work, patience, dedication and consistency is born. I feel blessed and elated to be going on this journey with you by my side. Thank you Don Jazzy, the Mavin Records family and everyone who has been a part of my journey. Hello world, it’s BOY SPYCE o’clock! MAVIN ACTIVATED. EP OUT 12 MIDNIGHT.”

He has made his debut with a new self-titled EP “Boy Spyce“. Skoolbeats, Aykbeats, Kezzi, Johnny Drille, Presto, and Andre Vibez produced five fiery tracks for the project.

Listen to the EP below:

Stream the EP here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Michael Afenfia Has a New Book Coming Out – “Leave My Bones in Saskatoon”

Tari Taylaur: Is The World Moving Past God?

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle April 2022 Edition

Vicky: Of a Mom Caring For a Child Living with Autism in Nigeria

A new marketing superpower for this businessman: selling yogurt with music
css.php