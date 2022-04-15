Mavin Records’ New Signee Proves He’s the One to Watch With Self-Titled EP “Boy Spyce”

Don Jazzy has signed an exceptional talent, singer Boy Spyce, to his company Mavin Records.

For his covers of popular songs, Boy Spyce has a lot of fans on social media. This helped him build a following. A cover he performed on Wizkid‘s track “Essence” months ago sparked a social media craze, drawing attention to the gifted singer-songwriter.

Speaking on his signing to Mavin Records on his Instagram page, he said; “a long time dream that has been backed with hard work, patience, dedication and consistency is born. I feel blessed and elated to be going on this journey with you by my side. Thank you Don Jazzy, the Mavin Records family and everyone who has been a part of my journey. Hello world, it’s BOY SPYCE o’clock! MAVIN ACTIVATED. EP OUT 12 MIDNIGHT.”

He has made his debut with a new self-titled EP “Boy Spyce“. Skoolbeats, Aykbeats, Kezzi, Johnny Drille, Presto, and Andre Vibez produced five fiery tracks for the project.

Listen to the EP below:

Stream the EP here.