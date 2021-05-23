Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Weddings

Enjoy All The Beauty of Ikechuchwu & Ella's Pre-wedding Shoot #IKella21

Events Movies & TV Scoop Weddings

Wofai Fada, Praiz, Don Jazzy & All the Wedding Guests at Ikechukwu & Ella's Traditional Wedding |#IKElla

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Keep Up with the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

Anayo Finds Another Secret in Episode 3 of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive”

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

Catch Up on ALL Four Episodes of "Blue Therapy"

BN TV Movies & TV

The Season Finale of The Naked Convos' Audio Web Series "Aso Ebi" is Here

BN TV Movies & TV

Gbemi and Toolz talk Dating in Lagos in this Episode of the "OffAir Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Naz, Zulu & Damola share exciting projects they've been working on in Episode 10 of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet”

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch the Final Episode of “Mostly Straight” Season 1

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Trailer for "Friends The Reunion" is Finally Here!

Movies & TV

Enjoy All The Beauty of Ikechuchwu & Ella’s Pre-wedding Shoot #IKella21

Published

1 day ago

 on

What to do when the wedding bells ring? We celebrate!

Today, the bells chime beautifully as one of your faves is getting hitched. 😅

One of Nollywood’s finest, ace actor and rapper, Ikechukwu also known as Killz, is set to exchange his vows with the absolute love of his life, Ella who is a model. The skilled entertainer found love in the arms of the beautiful Ella and both ready for the forever journey. A couple of months ago, Ikechukwu had gone on one knee to ask the big question and got a resounding “Yes”, to our delight. Now, here we are, relishing all the love that they’re dishing out in their pre-wedding photos captured by the brilliant B.Lawz Studios. The love in their eyes are giving us butterflies and we just can’t help but drool. You’ve got to love a stylish couple and Ella and Ikechukwu are giving us standard style lessons.

The couple will be saying “I do” to a lifetime of love today and we’re so pumped for all the beautiful details. Check out the #Ikella pre-wedding shoot below.

 

Credits

Bride: @ella_berrys94
Groom: @official_ikechukwu
Photography: @blawzstudios
Planner: @bisolatrendybee
Videography: @piuslawsonfilms
Styling: @RichAuntyLagos
Makeup: @mosewabeauty_

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Through “ChessinSlums”, Tunde Onakoya is Changing the Lives of Children One Chess Piece at a Time

Mfonobong Inyang: Life is a Moving Train; You Need a Coach to Guide You

RiRi Okoye: 5 Marketing Practices Every Business Owner Should Know 

BN Hot Topic: The Thing About Giving People your Leftovers

Estrella Dale: A Letter to Myself as a New Mother 
Advertisement
css.php