Enjoy All The Beauty of Ikechuchwu & Ella’s Pre-wedding Shoot #IKella21

What to do when the wedding bells ring? We celebrate!

Today, the bells chime beautifully as one of your faves is getting hitched. 😅

One of Nollywood’s finest, ace actor and rapper, Ikechukwu also known as Killz, is set to exchange his vows with the absolute love of his life, Ella who is a model. The skilled entertainer found love in the arms of the beautiful Ella and both ready for the forever journey. A couple of months ago, Ikechukwu had gone on one knee to ask the big question and got a resounding “Yes”, to our delight. Now, here we are, relishing all the love that they’re dishing out in their pre-wedding photos captured by the brilliant B.Lawz Studios. The love in their eyes are giving us butterflies and we just can’t help but drool. You’ve got to love a stylish couple and Ella and Ikechukwu are giving us standard style lessons.

The couple will be saying “I do” to a lifetime of love today and we’re so pumped for all the beautiful details. Check out the #Ikella pre-wedding shoot below.

Credits

Bride: @ella_berrys94

Groom: @official_ikechukwu

Photography: @blawzstudios

Planner: @bisolatrendybee

Videography: @piuslawsonfilms

Styling: @RichAuntyLagos

Makeup: @mosewabeauty_