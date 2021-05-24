Don’t Miss Episode 12 of “Hotel 101” starring I Go Save, Buchi, Tomama

Episode 12 of MegaTarmac Studios’ internet series “Hotel 101” is here.

In this episode, the hotel owner sets the record straight as Ovie and co have been duping him of returns from the hotel. They are to get the money ASAP or face the risk of losing all they have worked for.

The series follows the antics of 3 hotel staff and their many troubles. It stars Buchi, Tomama, I Go Save, Linda Ezewuzie, Isokoboy, Mr Paul, Edirin Smith and Austin Okpara.

“Hotel 101” is created by Okechukwu Anthony and Chudi Leonard.

Watch the new episode below: