Chacha Eke Faani welcomes 4th Child

Nollywood star Chacha Eke Faani and her husband Austin Faani have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby girl.

The couple announced it on their respective Instagram pages. The new mum shared, “Beloved, Our Baby Is Here”, while Austin wrote:

I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS TREMENDOUSLY BLESSED.

The Almighty continues to increase us on every side.

Thank you God for coloring our world with the arrival of our 4th Baby.

Welcome home DIAMOND KANDILICHUKWU FAANI. 24th April 2021.

I love you my little Queen. Your coming has blessed my soul and favoured our family greatly.

Austin named their little princess Diamond Kandilichukwu Faani.

Check out the sweet photos of the beautiful family:

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo Credit: chachaekefaani