Chacha Eke Faani welcomes 4th Child

We Just Love How Elegant Stella Damasus Looks In These Birthday Photos

#BNWeekInReview: Catch Up on the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

#BNMeetTheStar: Cynthia Ebijie from "Eyimofe" is Certainly One to Look Out For

#DiscoverWithBN: Let’s Re-introduce You to K-Peace, "Nigerian Idol" Season 5 Winner

‘Every day feels like a mountain to climb, I miss Anele so much’ – AKA speaks on the loss of his fianceé

Have You Met the Mr Universe Nigeria 2021 Contestants?

Cynthia Erivo, Zendaya, Storm Reid & More Spotted at ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood 2021 Awards

#BNAsksWana: All the Questions Wana Sambo Keye Answered During Our Live Twitter Chat

What is the European Super League & Why are Founding Clubs Withdrawing From it?

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nollywood star Chacha Eke Faani and her husband Austin Faani have welcomed their fourth child together, a baby girl.

The couple announced it on their respective Instagram pages. The new mum shared, “Beloved, Our Baby Is Here”, while Austin wrote:

I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS TREMENDOUSLY BLESSED.
The Almighty continues to increase us on every side.
Thank you God for coloring our world with the arrival of our 4th Baby.
Welcome home DIAMOND KANDILICHUKWU FAANI. 24th April 2021.
I love you my little Queen. Your coming has blessed my soul and favoured our family greatly.

Austin named their little princess Diamond Kandilichukwu Faani.

Check out the sweet photos of the beautiful family:

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo Credit: chachaekefaani

