We Just Love How Elegant Stella Damasus Looks In These Birthday Photos

To celebrate her birthday, veteran actress Stella Damasus shared new photos on her Instagram page and we can’t look away. The gorgeous photos on her Instagram page were accompanied by the caption:

Chineke Daalu 🙏🏾! Thank you Lord for the gift of life, and for another year. The way you love me, I can never comprehend. It’s my birthday and today I celebrate because through it all, the ups and downs, God has been faithful! He’s protected me, provided for me and He gave me an amazing family, wonderful friends and the most lovely fans

Check out her photos below:

Photo Credit: stelladamasus

Photo by: @izzybelleimages

Styled by: @rumehejoor & @angelicatooni