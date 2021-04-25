Usman Kamaru defeats Jorge Masvidal to retain his UFC welterweight title

Connect with us

Published

10 mins ago

 on

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, ‘Nigerian nightmare’ Kamaru Usman took Jorge Masvidal with a clean hit in just two rounds to win the title match of UFC 261 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, making him retain the undisputed UFC welterweight title.

Throughout round one, the two men fought in an exciting back-and-forth fight, with both men having success on the feet and Usman scoring a major takedown halfway through the round.

In the second round, Usman connected with a big straight right hand that sent Masvidal falling to the floor, resulting in a knockout victory.

Usman’s victory lifted his record to 19-1 and stretched his undefeated streak to 18 fights, including 14 consecutive UFC victories.

Check out the video below:

Celebrating his victory, Usman took to his Twitter to share an incredible photo of him with the accompanying caption; “AND STILLLLLL!!!”.

