Your Exclusive Look inside the Martell x Davido Announcement Party

On Saturday, 12th June, Maison Martell was delighted to announce Davido, the singer-songwriter and record producer, as its new “Standout Swift” with an unveiling party at the upscale Wings Towers in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Davido is the international ambassador for the Cognac House, with which he shares a sense of freedom and audacity, as well as the will to pave the way for others and create a footprint for future generations.

The office building in Ozumba Mbadiwe was transformed into a vibrant club scene with the finest bartenders and an open bar with an unending flow of cocktails and a delicious variety of sumptuous food to enjoy; from Chinese cuisines to the perfect mini burgers & small chops and the party favourite – jollof rice to savour guests taste buds.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of settings as different bold elements were incorporated into the interior decoration; from a wall of barrels at the entryway to a retro-sitting room photo boot where audacious and high energy, memories were captured.

The night saw performances from different artists including Davido himself. DJ Consequence, DJ Neptune, Peruzzi, Liya and Oxlade made a wonderful contribution to the entertainment of the evening.



The high energy attendees include Usman Kamaru, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, Banky W, Toolz, Taymi B, Mike Edwards and other notable personalities.



“For Pernod Ricard Nigeria, the collaboration with Davido represents a major step that will contribute to further raising the profile of contemporary Nigerian culture and bringing it to a worldwide audience” says Sola Oke, Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria.

See more photos of the event below:

___________________________________________________

Sponsored Content