Serving or Just Finished NYSC? Apply for Junior Achievement Nigeria's ViMP

12 years of excellence births The Court Hill College - Register your Child for the 2021- 2022 academic session

Peace Hyde is Producing Netflix's First African Reality TV Series - Young, Famous & African - Starring Annie Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry

“Never Feel The Need to Minimize Yourself To Accommodate Another Person’s Insecurities” – Temitope Olagbegi, Founder/CEO at Sixth Sense

#BNShareYourHustle: Wunmmies Couture is Your Go-To Fashion Brand for Unique, Affordable & Versatile Outfits

You Can Help Achieve Education Equity by Applying for the Teach For Nigeria Fellowship | Deadline June 19th

Joy Eneghalu: How Analytics is Solving Problems in HR

They Said I Couldn’t - CEO Shileola Ibironke says "not only did I do it, I smashed it!" | WATCH

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Still Not Using Email Marketing? These Tips Will Show you Why your Brand Needs it

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Serving or Just Finished NYSC? Apply for Junior Achievement Nigeria's ViMP

9 hours ago

Now in its 21st year, the application is open for the Junior Achievement Nigeria Venture in Management Program (ViMP), a program targeted at raising ethical business leaders who will go on to start their businesses or manage established businesses and social enterprises.

Who Can Apply?
Outstanding members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who are either currently serving or have recently concluded service.

What will the Program cover?
After a rigorous selection process, selected applicants will go through the program at the Lagos Business School (LBS) where they will be exposed to lessons on Strategy, Business Management, Finance, Corporate Governance, Ethics, Entrepreneurship and Leadership as well as MBA modeled business cases.

The program aims to empower young people by enabling their emergence into dynamic business leaders and entrepreneurs, improving their knowledge and skills in effective business management. Participants are expected to acquire not only theoretical knowledge but also analytical, problem-solving skills via interactive training sessions with some of Nigeria’s leading business executives. The program also includes stimulating classroom meetings and case studies, culminating in a strategy workshop where participants present solutions to real-world business scenarios.

A word from the 2021 ViMP Sponsor and the JA team
Adekemi Akinyede, Head, Human Resources at Parthian Partners said,

“We believe in being a responsible organization that advocates for social change and attains the highest standards of ethics and professionalism. This belief drives our commitment and contributions to apply our core competencies and resources towards the sustainable development goals. Our Corporate Social Responsibility efforts are geared towards creating and supporting platforms that give young people access to information, skills, networks, and other resources they require to develop potential and build future relevant capabilities that are necessary for broad socio-economic development.”

Speaking ahead of the program, the Executive Director, Junior Achievement Nigeria, Foluso Gbadamosi said

“For us, we see the Venture in Management Program as an opportunity to equip and empower young graduates for the world of work as well as prepare them to start their own businesses. Looking at the growing unemployment rate in Nigeria, it’s important as a stakeholder in the social economic education sector to contribute our quota to reducing the unemployment rate by equipping young people with the skills required to thrive, helping them own their economic future. For the first time ever, this program will run a hybrid model, giving us the opportunity to admit more applicants into the program. I therefore encourage corps members and recent graduates to apply. We are grateful to Parthian Partners, Lagos Business School, City FM 105.1, Channels Television and Verraki Partners for supporting this program.”

How to Apply
As with previous editions, the application form is free and interested applicants can apply online by visiting https://ja-nigeria.org/venture-in-management-program/

ViMP 2021 is proudly sponsored by Parthian Partners and supported by Lagos Business School.

Deadline
June 26 2021
Supported by #BNDoGood – This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to  attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa

