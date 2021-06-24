You’re Invited to “Cycle For Scoliosis” in Lagos this Saturday

It’s Scoliosis Awareness Month! Tell someone.

We are happy to invite you to Cycle For Scoliosis 2021!

Beyond A Curved Spine has partnered with Bikaholics of Lagos, City Cyclers, Cycology Cycling Club, PitStop Lagos and Quacktails to raise Scoliosis Awareness this year. If you’ve ever wanted to cycle for a good cause, here’s your chance!

Date: Saturday June 26, 2021

Rendezvous Point: PitStop Lagos, 92a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island Lagos

Time: 8:30am

For more information and to register, please visit: bit.ly/cycleforscoliosis

P.S: Don’t know how to cycle? You can still join the advocacy! Simply sign up and meet us at the rendezvous point.

Meanwhile, are you wondering what scoliosis is? Here are four facts about Scoliosis:

Scoliosis is an abnormal curvature of the spine – a spine is usually straight but! Scoliosis turns the spine into an S or C curve. Interesting, right?

Scoliosis mostly has no known cause. It mostly happens at the adolescent phase between ages 10 to 16 (8x more in girls than boys).

Scoliosis takes a huge physical and mental toll on a person. Large progressive curves could impact the heart and lungs. Looking “abnormal” can be very tough to live with!

Scoliosis can’t be prevented but it can be defeated! Early detection goes a long way.

To learn more about this condition and how to detect scoliosis early, please contact Beyond A Curved Spine (See contact deets below).

See you on two wheels this Saturday! #CycleForScoliosis

#CycleForScoliosis

About Beyond A Curved Spine

Beyond A Curved Spine is on a mission to raise Scoliosis awareness and build a Love + Strength community for Scoliosis Warriors in Africa.

