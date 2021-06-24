Connect with us

Events Inspired Promotions

You're Invited to "Cycle For Scoliosis" in Lagos this Saturday

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Music Promotions Scoop

Your Exclusive Look inside the Martell x Davido Announcement Party

Events Living Promotions

The Luxury Network Nigeria hosts Exclusive B2B Networking Event

Events Promotions

Deyemi Okanlawon joins Caroline Moore as Storyteller for Online Launch of Eureka Moments Club | 26th June

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Celebs + Everything Fast & Furious from the premiere of F9 in Nigeria

Events Music Promotions

It's TODAY! Triller presents special concert for World Music Day feat. Oxlade, Bella Shmurda & Zlatan

Events Promotions

Celebrate Father’s Day at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort | Click for a 10% Discount

Events Features

It's Father's Day on Sunday - Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Events Music Promotions

Davido storms Hustle & Bustle Nightclub in Abuja this Sunday

Events

You’re Invited to “Cycle For Scoliosis” in Lagos this Saturday

Published

9 hours ago

 on

It’s Scoliosis Awareness Month! Tell someone.

We are happy to invite you to Cycle For Scoliosis 2021!

Beyond A Curved Spine has partnered with Bikaholics of Lagos, City Cyclers, Cycology Cycling Club, PitStop Lagos and Quacktails to raise Scoliosis Awareness this year. If you’ve ever wanted to cycle for a good cause, here’s your chance!

Date: Saturday June 26, 2021
Rendezvous Point: PitStop Lagos, 92a Younis Bashorun Street, Victoria Island Lagos
Time: 8:30am
For more information and to register, please visit: bit.ly/cycleforscoliosis
P.S: Don’t know how to cycle? You can still join the advocacy! Simply sign up and meet us at the rendezvous point.

Meanwhile, are you wondering what scoliosis is? Here are four facts about Scoliosis:

  • Scoliosis is an abnormal curvature of the spine – a spine is usually straight but! Scoliosis turns the spine into an S or C curve. Interesting, right?
  • Scoliosis mostly has no known cause. It mostly happens at the adolescent phase between ages 10 to 16 (8x more in girls than boys).
  • Scoliosis takes a huge physical and mental toll on a person. Large progressive curves could impact the heart and lungs. Looking “abnormal” can be very tough to live with!
  • Scoliosis can’t be prevented but it can be defeated! Early detection goes a long way.

To learn more about this condition and how to detect scoliosis early, please contact Beyond A Curved Spine (See contact deets below).

See you on two wheels this Saturday! #CycleForScoliosis

Love From Beyond A Curved Spine💚

About Beyond A Curved Spine
Beyond A Curved Spine is on a mission to raise Scoliosis awareness and build a Love + Strength community for Scoliosis Warriors in Africa.
Instagram: @beyondacurvedspine
Twitter: @beyondacurvedS
Facebook: Beyond A Curved Spine
Website: www.beyondacurvedspine.org

___________________________________________________________________
Supported by #BNDoGood – This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to  attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals in Africa

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Smart Emmanuel: How Nigerian Parents Can Raise Successful Entrepreneurs
Advertisement
css.php