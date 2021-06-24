The Luxury Network Nigeria hosts Exclusive B2B Networking Event

The Luxury Network Nigeria hosted a B2B invitation-only exclusive event on Thursday, 17th June 2021 at the Seattle Residences and Spa, Victoria Island, Lagos. In partnership with Business Day, the event commenced with a warm welcome by the Director of Operations, Samuel Abiola-Jacobs, to an engaged audience of high-profile business leaders.

Managing Director, Cas Ojo, gave a brief introduction to the network and accomplishments to-date. The corporate video set the tone and helped to further familiarize and highlight the core objectives to be achieved. Next was Bukky George-Taylor, Director of Strategic Partnerships – a founding member of the network, followed by an insightful presentation by the CEO of Seattle Residences and Spa, Wumi Jubril, presented with much poise and detail.

The Country Director of the UK Department for International Trade (DIT), Chim Chalamera, gave a speech about the long-standing relationship with The Luxury Network offices around the world, and plans for more strategic alignment with the Nigerian office in the coming months. This was followed by another impactful presentation by Oyetola Okusanya, CEO, C&C Luxury.

The Head of Strategy at Avante Fly, Bisola Otigba, one of the newly onboarded members in May 2021, took the stage next, to introduce their brand and offering to the Nigerian luxury sector. And to round up the event was a Q&A session led by Julius Afolalu; the luxury strategist, a recently appointed member of the core team at TLN Nigeria.

In attendance were members and friends of the Network whose sectors range from banking to hospitality, retail shopping to international trade, and many more. Top executives who represented their brands engaged in conversations to discuss the challenges, protocols, methods, and opportunities to scale upward and improve the quality and standard of their businesses to the international luxury standard. With most already fully engaged in the luxury space, there were lots to discuss and share.

The core objective of the network is to facilitate unique partnerships both locally and internationally. The company recently launched two tiers of membership: Brand Boost, and Strategic Business Support & Planning and all present were keen to discuss ways to improve sales, seek new competencies, business opportunities, and expertise.

Giving the closing remarks, Cas Ojo expressed heartfelt appreciation at the great turnout of the event.

She added,

“We would like to specially thank all our members and all our friends who joined us today. The Luxury Network is at the forefront of changing the luxury narrative in Nigeria and we are excited to kick start a number of projects with our members and partners in the coming months. The pandemic slowed us down for a while, but we are ready to support the bounce back of the luxury industry both locally and internationally. Join us!”

