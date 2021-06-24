Connect with us

Events Living Promotions

The Luxury Network Nigeria hosts Exclusive B2B Networking Event

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Music Promotions Scoop

Your Exclusive Look inside the Martell x Davido Announcement Party

Events Inspired Promotions

You're Invited to "Cycle For Scoliosis" in Lagos this Saturday

Events Promotions

Deyemi Okanlawon joins Caroline Moore as Storyteller for Online Launch of Eureka Moments Club | 26th June

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Celebs + Everything Fast & Furious from the premiere of F9 in Nigeria

Events Music Promotions

It's TODAY! Triller presents special concert for World Music Day feat. Oxlade, Bella Shmurda & Zlatan

Events Promotions

Celebrate Father’s Day at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort | Click for a 10% Discount

Events Features

It's Father's Day on Sunday - Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Events Music Promotions

Davido storms Hustle & Bustle Nightclub in Abuja this Sunday

Events

The Luxury Network Nigeria hosts Exclusive B2B Networking Event

Published

9 hours ago

 on

The Luxury Network Nigeria hosted a B2B invitation-only exclusive event on Thursday, 17th June 2021 at the Seattle Residences and Spa, Victoria Island, Lagos. In partnership with Business Day, the event commenced with a warm welcome by the Director of Operations, Samuel Abiola-Jacobs, to an engaged audience of high-profile business leaders.

Managing Director, Cas Ojo, gave a brief introduction to the network and accomplishments to-date. The corporate video set the tone and helped to further familiarize and highlight the core objectives to be achieved. Next was Bukky George-Taylor, Director of Strategic Partnerships – a founding member of the network, followed by an insightful presentation by the CEO of Seattle Residences and Spa, Wumi Jubril, presented with much poise and detail.

The Country Director of the UK Department for International Trade (DIT), Chim Chalamera, gave a speech about the long-standing relationship with The Luxury Network offices around the world, and plans for more strategic alignment with the Nigerian office in the coming months. This was followed by another impactful presentation by Oyetola Okusanya, CEO, C&C Luxury.

The Head of Strategy at Avante Fly, Bisola Otigba, one of the newly onboarded members in May 2021, took the stage next, to introduce their brand and offering to the Nigerian luxury sector. And to round up the event was a Q&A session led by Julius Afolalu; the luxury strategist, a recently appointed member of the core team at TLN Nigeria.

In attendance were members and friends of the Network whose sectors range from banking to hospitality, retail shopping to international trade, and many more. Top executives who represented their brands engaged in conversations to discuss the challenges, protocols, methods, and opportunities to scale upward and improve the quality and standard of their businesses to the international luxury standard. With most already fully engaged in the luxury space, there were lots to discuss and share.

The core objective of the network is to facilitate unique partnerships both locally and internationally. The company recently launched two tiers of membership: Brand Boost, and Strategic Business Support & Planning and all present were keen to discuss ways to improve sales, seek new competencies, business opportunities, and expertise.

Giving the closing remarks, Cas Ojo expressed heartfelt appreciation at the great turnout of the event.

She added,

“We would like to specially thank all our members and all our friends who joined us today. The Luxury Network is at the forefront of changing the luxury narrative in Nigeria and we are excited to kick start a number of projects with our members and partners in the coming months. The pandemic slowed us down for a while, but we are ready to support the bounce back of the luxury industry both locally and internationally. Join us!”

To join The Luxury Network Nigeria, please email [email protected] for more information.

The Luxury Network Nigeria is interested to hear from companies who wish to explore bold and innovative partnership strategies in the Nigeria and UK market. Please get in touch.


___________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Eke Ndukwe Kalu: The Power of Language

Firecracker Toyeen: The Burden of Being in Too Many WhatsApp Groups

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Smart Emmanuel: How Nigerian Parents Can Raise Successful Entrepreneurs
Advertisement
css.php