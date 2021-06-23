Connect with us

Deyemi Okanlawon joins Caroline Moore as Storyteller for Online Launch of Eureka Moments Club | 26th June

Celebs + Everything Fast & Furious from the premiere of F9 in Nigeria

It's TODAY! Triller presents special concert for World Music Day feat. Oxlade, Bella Shmurda & Zlatan

Celebrate Father’s Day at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort | Click for a 10% Discount

It's Father's Day on Sunday - Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Davido storms Hustle & Bustle Nightclub in Abuja this Sunday

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hauwa Ojeifo of She Writes Woman set to Give Opening Address at the 14th United Nations COSP

Hennessy hosts Exclusive Celebration of its 100th year in Nigeria

The Macallan Mastery launches with the best fine dining experience in Lagos

Published

1 hour ago

 on


On Saturday the 26th of June, award winning actor and creative entrepreneur, Deyemi Okanlanwon will join media personality and CEO of Eureka Productions, Caroline Moore at the launch event of the Eureka Moments Club.

The event which will be held online, will see Deyemi Okanlanwon kicking things off as the club’s first guest storyteller where he will share the grit and grace of his life’s journey.

“We believe storytelling is a very powerful tool of transformation. We also created a community where you get to interact with people you might not have had the opportunity to on an ordinary day, creating the connection that helps people move from point A to B” – said Caroline Moore.

According to her, the Eureka Moments Club will bring distinguished global experts, entrepreneurs, investors, service providers, and leading figures in different strata of society as guest storytellers to share their stories and inspire the club’s members to reclaim their path to self-discovery, purposeful living, and Profitability in the face of unprecedented change.

Through Eureka Moments, Caroline Moore has been involved in different projects to facilitate achieving a desirable Nigeria. Over the last couple years, she has hosted the Why I am Alive Series, featuring prominent and inspiring speakers in and out of Nigeria including former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; renowned entrepreneur, Tara Fela Durotoye; author, keynote speaker and podcast host, Heather Monahan; Lifestyle influencer & entrepreneur, Anita Okoye; and Dr. Olurotimi Badero who is the world’s first and only heart & kidney surgeon.

Online Launch of Eureka Moments Club
Date: 26th June 2021
Venue: Online
To register free for the club and join the virtual opening event with Deyemi Okanlawon, click http://www.bit.ly/EurekaTV

Follow Eureka Moments on Instagram for updates and further information.
___________________________________________________________________
