Deyemi Okanlawon joins Caroline Moore as Storyteller for Online Launch of Eureka Moments Club | 26th June



On Saturday the 26th of June, award winning actor and creative entrepreneur, Deyemi Okanlanwon will join media personality and CEO of Eureka Productions, Caroline Moore at the launch event of the Eureka Moments Club.

The event which will be held online, will see Deyemi Okanlanwon kicking things off as the club’s first guest storyteller where he will share the grit and grace of his life’s journey.

“We believe storytelling is a very powerful tool of transformation. We also created a community where you get to interact with people you might not have had the opportunity to on an ordinary day, creating the connection that helps people move from point A to B” – said Caroline Moore.

According to her, the Eureka Moments Club will bring distinguished global experts, entrepreneurs, investors, service providers, and leading figures in different strata of society as guest storytellers to share their stories and inspire the club’s members to reclaim their path to self-discovery, purposeful living, and Profitability in the face of unprecedented change.

Through Eureka Moments, Caroline Moore has been involved in different projects to facilitate achieving a desirable Nigeria. Over the last couple years, she has hosted the Why I am Alive Series, featuring prominent and inspiring speakers in and out of Nigeria including former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; renowned entrepreneur, Tara Fela Durotoye; author, keynote speaker and podcast host, Heather Monahan; Lifestyle influencer & entrepreneur, Anita Okoye; and Dr. Olurotimi Badero who is the world’s first and only heart & kidney surgeon.

Online Launch of Eureka Moments Club

Date: 26th June 2021

Venue: Online

To register free for the club and join the virtual opening event with Deyemi Okanlawon, click http://www.bit.ly/EurekaTV

Follow Eureka Moments on Instagram for updates and further information.

___________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content