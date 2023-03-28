Movies & TV
Here’s Your First Look at James Gardiner, Efa Iwara, Vee & Daniel Etim Effiong in “Eko Miami”
Director Kayode Kasum has offered a sneak peek at his upcoming film “Eko Miami,” which is being produced by Adebola Williams‘ AW Network. Through a behind-the-scenes video shared on his social media, viewers were able to catch a glimpse of the film’s cast, including James Gardiner, Daniel Etim Effiong, Efa Iwara, Taye Arimoro, Uzor Arukwe, Kunle Remi, and Vee Iye.
Set against the backdrop of the Covid-19 outbreak, “Eko Miami” follows the story of a young Nigerian who returns to Lagos from the UK to invest in the booming Afrobeats scene. He sets up an event company and plans a mega party that was already trending on Twitter when the pandemic strikes, putting his investment and money in jeopardy.
This exciting film boasts an impressive cast of A-list and up-and-coming actors, including Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Toyin Afolayan, Toyin Abraham, Akin Lewis, Mimi Onalaja, Mary Colette, Taiwo Adeyemi and Deyemi Okanlanwon. With a team of creative professionals behind it, including writer Lani Aisida and co-producers Ife Olujuyigbe and Seun ‘Otunba’ Oluyemi, “Eko Miami” promises to be a captivating and entertaining film.