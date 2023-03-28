Connect with us

Accelerate TV is Back With a New Season of 'The Olive' | Watch the Trailer

Watch Tayo Aina & Kamsi Explore the Tiniest Apartments in Lagos

#BBTitans Star Miracle OP takes on the 10 Questions With…

Lojay talks Music, Finances, and More on "Flow With Korty"

Chidinma Onianwa & Seyi Alawode share their take on ‘japa or stay back’ on “Tea With Tay” | Watch

Sisi Yemmie Celebrates Her Daughter’s Birthday in New Episode of “Sisi Weekly” | Watch

You Don't Want to Miss This Episode of Bimbo Ademoye's Comedy Series "Teropi Secxxion" 

Osarume Akenzua & Demi Osunsisa discuss Koko Kalango's Memoir “All Things Bright and Beautiful” on “Colours Of Life”

AY Opens Up About His Career, Family & Friendship with Basketmouth on #WithChude

Juicy Jay lets us in on His Time in the #BBTitans House & Relationship Status | Watch

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Accelerate TV is back with the highly anticipated second season of “The Olive.” The newly released trailer hints at a captivating plot that delves into the concept of good individuals engaging in immoral behaviour.

Directed by Yemi Morafa, season one of “The Olive” followed the story of Anayo (played by Ibrahim Suleiman) and Ehi (played by Theresa Edem), a couple with a beautiful life and three kids. However, tragedy struck when Ehi lost her life to cancer, leaving Anayo to care for their children alone. As he delves deeper into his late wife’s secrets, Anayo discovers that there’s more to the woman he loved than he ever imagined.

Season two of “The Olive” boasts an impressive cast that includes Joke Silva, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Bolaji Ogunmola, Derby Frankson, Demi Banwo, Chukwuma Aligwekwe, and Harriet Ojobaro Akinola. The first episode of the season will premiere on April 7th, exclusively on Accelerate TV’s YouTube channel and the Accelerate Plus app.

Watch the trailer below:

