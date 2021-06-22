Celebs + Everything Fast & Furious from the premiere of F9 in Nigeria

On June 19 2021, Filmhouse Cinemas hosted a private screening of F9 at its cinema located in the Landmark Village in Victoria Island.



The event provided audiences with the first opportunity to see the film in person before official release and was attended by notable guests including Adunni Ade, Kunle Remi, VJ Adams, Williams Uchemba, Ifeoma, Roseline and Ellaley of the GGB dance crew, Kris Asimonye, IK Osakioduwa, Calabar Chic, Chubby Oddly and more.

Big Brother Naija reality stars including Praiz, Lucy Edet and Prince were also in attendance.

Screeners got the opportunity to enjoy the movie by experiencing the immersive MX4D seating. The screening was proudly partnered by Coca Cola and Tribe Naija.

Sponsored Content