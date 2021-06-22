Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Celebs + Everything Fast & Furious from the premiere of F9 in Nigeria

Events Promotions

Deyemi Okanlawon joins Caroline Moore as Storyteller for Online Launch of Eureka Moments Club | 26th June

Events Music Promotions

It's TODAY! Triller presents special concert for World Music Day feat. Oxlade, Bella Shmurda & Zlatan

Events Promotions

Celebrate Father’s Day at IBOM ICON Hotel and Golf Resort | Click for a 10% Discount

Events Features

It's Father's Day on Sunday - Help your Father Win a Free Spa Date by Writing a Compelling Story About Him

Events Music Promotions

Davido storms Hustle & Bustle Nightclub in Abuja this Sunday

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Living

Hauwa Ojeifo of She Writes Woman set to Give Opening Address at the 14th United Nations COSP

Events Living Promotions

Hennessy hosts Exclusive Celebration of its 100th year in Nigeria

Events Living Promotions

The Macallan Mastery launches with the best fine dining experience in Lagos

Events

Celebs + Everything Fast & Furious from the premiere of F9 in Nigeria

Published

1 day ago

 on

On June 19 2021, Filmhouse Cinemas hosted a private screening of F9 at its cinema located in the Landmark Village in Victoria Island.

The event provided audiences with the first opportunity to see the film in person before official release and was attended by notable guests including Adunni Ade, Kunle Remi, VJ Adams, Williams Uchemba, Ifeoma, Roseline and Ellaley of the GGB dance crew, Kris Asimonye, IK Osakioduwa, Calabar Chic, Chubby Oddly and more.

Big Brother Naija reality stars including Praiz, Lucy Edet and Prince were also in attendance.

Screeners got the opportunity to enjoy the movie by experiencing the immersive MX4D seating. The screening was proudly partnered by Coca Cola and Tribe Naija.

Want to keep up with Filmhouse Cinemas? Follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

__________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. douglas peter

    June 22, 2021 at 5:39 pm

    Movie with attitude

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Smart Emmanuel: How Nigerian Parents Can Raise Successful Entrepreneurs

Stand To End Rape: The Myths and Realities of Sex Education

Mfonobong Inyang: There’s a Need for Financial Literacy in the Creative Sector
Advertisement
css.php