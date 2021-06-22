The First Episode of “Rumour Has It” Season 3 drops This Friday | See Official Trailer

In a bid to start afresh and rebrand herself as a serious journalist, Ranti (the ruthless blogger who went from being an executive assistant to Vlogger, Obi Obi, to becoming the new owner of the Rumor Has It blog) decides to write a tell-all book about her life.

However, it proves nearly impossible for her to ignore juicy rumours as the blog gets wind of a scandalous story involving a young and dashing entrepreneur who seems to have a sinister secret.

“Some people want justice, some people want freedom, and some just want to post about a good scandal”. All this drama is about to unravel on the 25th of June as the first episode of Ndani TV’s popular web series “Rumour Has It” season 3 drops.

Written by Lani Aisida and directed by Ifeoma Chukwugo, the new season features Chinonso Arubayi, Elma Mbadiwe, Olumide Oworo and Ozzy Agu. It takes audiences on a whirlwind journey from betrayal to love and duty.

Watch the official trailer below: