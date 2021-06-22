Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

"Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story" will Finally be on Netflix In July

Movies & TV Scoop

Comic Republic Inks Production Deal to Adapt its African-Based Superhero Stories for Film & TV

Movies & TV Scoop

Biodun Stephen set to take us on Another Hilarious Adventure with Upcoming Movie "Progressive Tailors Club" | See BTS Shots

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Movies & TV Scoop

Last Night's Episode of #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Reunion Show was about Brighto's Triangle & the "Aggressive Cuddling"

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Celebs + Everything Fast & Furious from the premiere of F9 in Nigeria

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Episode of "Rumour Has It" Season 3 drops This Friday | See Official Trailer

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Jade Osiberu's Next Film "Gangs Of Lagos" stars Adesua Etomi, Tobi Bakre & Chiké as Best Friends

Career Movies & TV Scoop

Peace Hyde is Producing Netflix's First African Reality TV Series - Young, Famous & African - Starring Annie Idibia, Diamond Platnumz, Swanky Jerry

Movies & TV Scoop

Friendship, Broken Trust & Fights - A Recap of Last Night's #BBNaija "Lockdown" Reunion Show

Movies & TV

“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” will Finally be on Netflix In July

Published

1 day ago

 on

If you missed it in the cinemas, you’ll be excited to know that “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” by Play Network Studios is coming to Netflix next month.

The 2020 remake of Amaka Igwe‘s 1994 “Rattlesnake” tells the story of a young man who lived through injustice and inequality; one day, he decided, it was enough. For Ahanna and the Armadas – the decision to steal the life they wanted was righteous, but everyone knows that two wrongs don’t make a right.

The movie stars Stan Nze as Ahanna, Osas Ighodaro as Amara, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as Maimuna Atafo, Efa Iwara as Bala, Bucci Franklin as Nze and Chiwetalu Agu as Odinaka. Other incredible actors include Ayo Makun, Tobi Bakre, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe, Odera Adimorah, Mfon Richard, Nobert Young, Gloria Young, Fred Amata, Chinyere Wilfred, Nengi Hampson and Sonny Mc-Don.

About the Netflix premiere, producer Charles Okpaleke wrote on Instagram, “Finally!! The world would see this on the 2nd of July!!

As you anticipate “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”, you can find out more about the lead actor Stan Nze in our exclusive interview, the all-star cast, the movie trailer, photos, behind the scenes, things to expect, the young and affluent looks from the star-studded premiere, and all the reasons you should look forwards to the 2nd of July.

Don’t forget to listen to the Larry Gaaga produced soundtrack too.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

BN Hot Topic: Men, Would You Wear Beauty Products to Conceal Blemishes and Razor Cuts?

Buhari Yesufu Wants to Create More Make-Believe in Nollywood | by Dika Ofoma

Smart Emmanuel: How Nigerian Parents Can Raise Successful Entrepreneurs

Stand To End Rape: The Myths and Realities of Sex Education

Mfonobong Inyang: There’s a Need for Financial Literacy in the Creative Sector
Advertisement
css.php