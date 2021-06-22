“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” will Finally be on Netflix In July

If you missed it in the cinemas, you’ll be excited to know that “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” by Play Network Studios is coming to Netflix next month.

The 2020 remake of Amaka Igwe‘s 1994 “Rattlesnake” tells the story of a young man who lived through injustice and inequality; one day, he decided, it was enough. For Ahanna and the Armadas – the decision to steal the life they wanted was righteous, but everyone knows that two wrongs don’t make a right.

The movie stars Stan Nze as Ahanna, Osas Ighodaro as Amara, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as Maimuna Atafo, Efa Iwara as Bala, Bucci Franklin as Nze and Chiwetalu Agu as Odinaka. Other incredible actors include Ayo Makun, Tobi Bakre, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe, Odera Adimorah, Mfon Richard, Nobert Young, Gloria Young, Fred Amata, Chinyere Wilfred, Nengi Hampson and Sonny Mc-Don.

About the Netflix premiere, producer Charles Okpaleke wrote on Instagram, “Finally!! The world would see this on the 2nd of July!!”

As you anticipate “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”, you can find out more about the lead actor Stan Nze in our exclusive interview, the all-star cast, the movie trailer, photos, behind the scenes, things to expect, the young and affluent looks from the star-studded premiere, and all the reasons you should look forwards to the 2nd of July.

Don’t forget to listen to the Larry Gaaga produced soundtrack too.