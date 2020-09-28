Movies & TV
10 Things to Expect from “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” Coming to Cinemas This November
As November draws closer, we can’t wait to finally see the highly anticipated “Rattlenake: The Ahanna Story“, a remake of the 1995 classic “Rattlesnake” by Play Network Studios.
The first movie “Rattlesnake” tells the story of Ahanna Okolo, a young boy who is drawn into a web of organized crime, gang rivalry, passion when unforeseen circumstances change the course of his otherwise happy childhood.
As we anticipate the remake, produced by Charles Okpaleke, we have listed 10 reasons why you should definitely see “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” in the cinemas come November:
An All-Star Cast
Yes! prepare to see your favorite actors in “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”. The star studded cast list includes Osas Ighodaro, Stan Nze, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ayo Makun, Chiwetalu Agu, Efa Iwara, Tobi Bakare and many more.
Veteran Actors
One interesting thing about “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” is that it includes most of our favorite veteran actors, from Chinwetalu Agu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Gloria Young, Chinyere Wilfred, Cassandra Odita, Fred Amata, Norbert Young, Ejike Asiegbu, to Sonny McDon-W who played Ahanna’s father in the first “Rattlesnake” movie and maintains the role in the remake as well.
New Nollywood
This movie also stars some of our favorite new Nollywood actors like Stan Nze, Osas Ighodaro, Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, Emeka Nwagbaoracha, Tobi Bakare, Ayo Makun, and Elma Mbadiwe. We can’t wait to see these new stars shine in November.
Bond Like Never Before
The film’s lead star Stan Nze already hinted during our exclusive chat that they were all made to bond during the production. Get ready to feel the love and bond between the actors, as it will be evident in the film.
Osas Ighodaro Effortlessly Being Amara
Osas Ighodaro is also one of the lead stars and she effortlessly plays Amara here.
Stan Nze as Ahanna “The Sweet Bad Boy”
Stan Nze who plays Ahanna also said he wasn’t giving us “Stan the comedian” nor “Stan the wicked guy”. Instead, we’re getting a sweet bad boy this time.
A Performance Driven Film
According to Stan, and with everything we’ve seen so far, this film is more performance driven than anything.
Get ready to be blown away with exceptional performances from these great actors who have done exceptionally well in interpreting their roles. We’re here for all the action and stunts!
A Nicole Asinugo Screenplay
When you hear that Nicole Asinugo is the brain behind a screenplay what comes to mind?
Well for us, it’s the sequence, the plots, the twist and turns, the entire interpretation of the story. We can’t wait to see what she did with this story.
A Ramsey Nouah Direction
Ramsey Nouah also worked his magic here. He directed this film and we expect everything amazing from the fantastic actor turned director.
A Larry Gaaga-Produced Soundtrack
Larry Gaaga is behind the soundtracks for this film and we are already prepared for the beautiful tunes we’ll be adding to our playlists after watching this film.
Photo credit: @playnetworkstudios