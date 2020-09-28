Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

10 Things to Expect from "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story" Coming to Cinemas This November

Movies & TV Style

New Photos of Tolanibaj? YES Please!

Movies & TV Style

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Final Outfit as Host of Big Brother Naija Season 5

BN TV Movies & TV

David & Amaka's Relationship goes from Bad to Worse on Episode 8 of "Fancy Teens"

Movies & TV Scoop

6 Unforgettable Moments from the #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Finale!

Movies & TV Scoop

The WINNER Of #BBNaija Season 5 Is... Laycon

Events Movies & TV Scoop

And they Locked It Down till the End! Check Out How the #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates turned up for the Finale

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Here's How Your Favourite #BBNaija 'Lockdown' Ex-Housemates Turned Up for the All-White Saturday Night Party

Movies & TV

New Music + Video: Barzini feat. Dr Barz - Rugged You

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: Giselle Portenier's Documentary on Female Genital Mutilation "In The Name Of Your Daughter" tells the Story of the Most Courageous Girls in the World

Movies & TV

10 Things to Expect from “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” Coming to Cinemas This November

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

As November draws closer, we can’t wait to finally see the highly anticipated “Rattlenake: The Ahanna Story“, a remake of the 1995 classic “Rattlesnake” by Play Network Studios.

The first movie “Rattlesnake” tells the story of Ahanna Okolo, a young boy who is drawn into a web of organized crime, gang rivalry, passion when unforeseen circumstances change the course of his otherwise happy childhood.

As we anticipate the remake, produced by Charles Okpaleke, we have listed 10 reasons why you should definitely see “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” in the cinemas come November:

An All-Star Cast

Yes! prepare to see your favorite actors in “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”. The star studded cast list includes Osas Ighodaro, Stan Nze, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ayo Makun, Chiwetalu Agu, Efa Iwara, Tobi Bakare and many more.

Veteran Actors

One interesting thing about “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” is that it includes most of our favorite veteran actors, from  Chinwetalu Agu, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Gloria YoungChinyere WilfredCassandra OditaFred AmataNorbert YoungEjike Asiegbu, to Sonny McDon-W who played Ahanna’s father in the first “Rattlesnake” movie and maintains the role in the remake as well.

New Nollywood

This movie also stars some of our favorite new Nollywood actors like Stan Nze, Osas Ighodaro, Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, Emeka Nwagbaoracha, Tobi Bakare, Ayo Makun, and Elma Mbadiwe. We can’t wait to see these new stars shine in November.

Bond Like Never Before

The film’s lead star Stan Nze already hinted during our exclusive chat that they were all made to bond during the production. Get ready to feel the love and bond between the actors, as it will be evident in the film.

Osas Ighodaro Effortlessly Being Amara

Osas Ighodaro is also one of the lead stars and she effortlessly plays Amara here.

Stan Nze as Ahanna “The Sweet Bad Boy”

Stan Nze who plays Ahanna also said he wasn’t giving us “Stan the comedian” nor “Stan the wicked guy”. Instead, we’re getting a sweet bad boy this time.

A Performance Driven Film

According to Stan, and with everything we’ve seen so far, this film is more performance driven than anything.

Get ready to be blown away with exceptional performances from these great actors who have done exceptionally well in interpreting their roles. We’re here for all the action and stunts!

View this post on Instagram

The beginning of something great 💯 It took a village to put this together and we’re so grateful it’s looking amazing. Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story IS COMINGGGG November 🔥 Follow @PlayNetworkStudios for more 💥💥💥 #RattlesnakeTheAhannaStory #PlayNetworkStudios #RS2billi #BTS #BehindTheScenes CREW: Executive Producer: Charles Okpaleke @charlesofplay Producer: Chris Odeh @chrisodeh Director: Ramsey Nouah @ramseynouah Line Producer: Judith Audu @judithaudu Associate Producer: Roxanne Adekunle-Wright @roxanneawright DOP: Muhammed Atta Ahmed @themuhammadatta Writer: Nicole Asinugo @2scoopsofnikki Associate Producer: @mrsmkunene 1st AD: Obi Ohazulike @obienwa 2nd AD: Uyoyou Adia @missy_uyi Gaffer: Matthew Yusuf @matolight Art director: Pat Nebo @patnebo Script Supervisor: @oplet2019 Props Manager: Kolawole Brainz Adeniji @kolawolebrainz Costume Designer: Sogeke Opeyemi @houseofanny Make Up Artist/SFX: Carina Ojoko @carinasfxofficial BTS Still: Tunde Talabi @tundetalabiimages BTS Video: Ikenna Akwuruaha @ikennaakwuruaha Graphics Designer Poster 1 Rex Franklin Graphics Designer Poster 2 Johnny Montage @Johnnymontage Graphics Designer Poster 3 Agubata Ekene Nnaemeka @meangrafix CAST: @stannze @buccifranklin @officialosas @iamefaiwara @emeneks @oderaadimorah @capt_elma @tobibakre @aycomedian

A post shared by Play Network Studios (@playnetworkstudios) on

A Nicole Asinugo Screenplay

When you hear that Nicole Asinugo is the brain behind a screenplay what comes to mind?

Well for us, it’s the sequence, the plots, the twist and turns, the entire interpretation of the story. We can’t wait to see what she did with this story.

A Ramsey Nouah Direction

Ramsey Nouah also worked his magic here. He directed this film and we expect everything amazing from the fantastic actor turned director.

A Larry Gaaga-Produced Soundtrack

Larry Gaaga is behind the soundtracks for this film and we are already prepared for the beautiful tunes we’ll be adding to our playlists after watching this film.

Photo credit: @playnetworkstudios

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BellaNaijaMCM Femi Adeyemo of Arnergy is Making Clean Energy Accessible to Businesses in Nigeria

Tolulope Jasmine-Oguns is Creating Community for Africans Living With Alopecia

Chioma Ozoemelam: Talk to Your Partner about Getting Tested for STDs

Nduka Ebube Dike: Pop Culture is Saving Igbo Language

Firecracker Toyeen: What You Should Do When Your Child Strays
Advertisement
css.php