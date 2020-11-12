The “Young and Affluent” Looks from the Premiere of “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

The highly anticipated movie, “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” has finally premiered on November 11, 2020. The blockbuster from Play Network Studios has been on everyone’s lips for the past few weeks, and now we can all be treated to a heavy dose of pure entertainment and thrill.

Before we get swept in the thrill of the movie, let us first relish all the glitz and glamour that went down at the red carpet event graced by Stan Nze, Bisola Aiyeola, Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha, Deyemi Okanlawon, Etim Effiong, Elozonam, Real Warri Pikin, Nengi Hampson, Temi Otedola, and a host of other superstars. The theme was “Young and Affluent”, and as expected, our faves went all out!

See some of the glam photos below:

Are you blown yet? There’s more from the gents! 😄

Also, check out some videos below:

