The Trailer For “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“ Is Here!

The official trailer for the highly anticipated “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“, a remake of the 1995 classic “Rattlesnake” by Play Network Studios is here—and we have the first look for you!

The movie was first announced in January 2020 with BellaNaija sharing that Charles Okpaleke secured the rights to the Nollywood Classic, Larry Gaaga producing the soundtrack, Nicole Asinugo the brain behind the amazing script, introduced to you the all-star cast, and took you behind the scenes. We also shared more exclusive details here and here.

The first movie “Rattlesnake” tells the story of Ahanna Okolo, a young boy who is drawn into a web of organized crime, gang rivalry, passion when unforeseen circumstances change the course of his otherwise happy childhood.

The remake tells the story of a young man who lived through injustice and inequality; one day, he decided, it was enough. For Ahanna and the Armadas – the decision to steal the life they wanted was righteous, but everyone one knows that two wrongs don’t make a right.

The movie stars Stan Nze as Ahanna, Osas Ighodaro as Amara, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as Maimuna Atafo, Efa Iwara as Bala, Bucci Franklin as Nze and Chiwetalu Agu as Odinaka. Other incredible actors include Ayo Makun, Tobi Bakre, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe, Odera Adimorah, Mfon Richard, Nobert Young, Gloria Young, Fred Amata, Chinyere Wilfred, Nengi Hampson and Sonny Mc-Don.

Mark your calendars – The Armadas have gotten their hands on the National cake and this time, it’s going to the people!

Watch the trailer below: