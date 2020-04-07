Larry Gaaga is Producing the Soundtrack for the Forthcoming Nollywood Classic “Rattle Snake”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Nigerian songwriter, music producer, and record label executive Larry Gaaga is already working on the soundtrack for Play Networks’ forthcoming classic, “Rattle Snake“.

Deducing from his last project for the well-acclaimed Nollywood movie “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free“, of which he earned an African Magic Viewers’ Choice (AMVCA) award, we’re sure the forthcoming soundtrack will be a classic.

The CEO of Play Networks, Charles Okpaleke, shared that Larry Gaaga will be producing the soundtracks for the movie which will be released in cinemas nationwide in November.

Sharing the news on Instagram, he wrote:

This movie is coming to cinemas in November, but @larrygaaga is already working on the soundtrack.

So apparently he comes up with 50 tracks, and during production and post production he picks the top 12 to 15 tracks to match different scenes in the movie!!

Larry Gaga also took to Instagram to share the news and appreciate Charles for the opportunity:

I feel soundtrack music is almost like seeing the movie again but with our ears, Basically every moment of life has a soundtrack, so we never know when some song is going to jump us by surprise and bring the memory alive
Working on this project, thanks to my bro from another mother @charlesofplay

Photo Credit: larrygaaga

