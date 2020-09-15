Get to Know their Roles – Let us Take You Behind the Scenes of “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

The sequel to the Nollywood classic “Rattlesnake” is almost here and we really can’t wait to see it.

The Ramsey Noah-directed movie is called “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story,” created by the producers of “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” – Play Network Studios. It is executive produced by Charles Okpaleke and co-produced by Chris Odeh.

“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” was written by Nicole Asinugo and stars top Nollywood actors like Stan Nze as Ahanna, Osas Ighodaro as Amara, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as Maimuna Atafo, Efa Iwara as Bala, Bucci Franklin as Nze and Chiwetalu Agu as Odinaka.

Other incredible actors include Ayo Makun, Tobi Bakre, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe, Odera Adimorah, Mfon Richard, Nobert Young, Gloria Young, Fred Amata, Chinyere Wilfred and Sonny Mc-Don.

“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” is an action thriller film with an original score produced by Larry Gaaga, and features A-list Afrobeats artistes.

This movie promises to be thrilling, showing locations in Lagos, Abuja and other exotic places.

We are definitely anticipating this one, but for now, let us tease you with some behind the scene photos and videos.

Stan Nze as Ahanna

Osas Ighodaro as Amara

Bucci Franklin as Nze

Efa Iwara as Bala

Elma Mbadiwe as Adaugo

Odera Adimorah as Egbe

Emeka Nwagbaraocha as Sango

Tobi Bakre as Ike

Photo Credit: @Playnetworkstudios