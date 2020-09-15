Movies & TV
Get to Know their Roles – Let us Take You Behind the Scenes of “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”
The sequel to the Nollywood classic “Rattlesnake” is almost here and we really can’t wait to see it.
The Ramsey Noah-directed movie is called “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story,” created by the producers of “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free” – Play Network Studios. It is executive produced by Charles Okpaleke and co-produced by Chris Odeh.
“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” was written by Nicole Asinugo and stars top Nollywood actors like Stan Nze as Ahanna, Osas Ighodaro as Amara, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as Maimuna Atafo, Efa Iwara as Bala, Bucci Franklin as Nze and Chiwetalu Agu as Odinaka.
Other incredible actors include Ayo Makun, Tobi Bakre, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe, Odera Adimorah, Mfon Richard, Nobert Young, Gloria Young, Fred Amata, Chinyere Wilfred and Sonny Mc-Don.
“Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” is an action thriller film with an original score produced by Larry Gaaga, and features A-list Afrobeats artistes.
This movie promises to be thrilling, showing locations in Lagos, Abuja and other exotic places.
We are definitely anticipating this one, but for now, let us tease you with some behind the scene photos and videos.
The beginning of something great 💯 It took a village to put this together and we're so grateful it's looking amazing. Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story IS COMINGGGG November 🔥 Follow @PlayNetworkStudios for more 💥💥💥 #RattlesnakeTheAhannaStory #PlayNetworkStudios #RS2billi #BTS #BehindTheScenes CREW: Executive Producer: Charles Okpaleke @charlesofplay Producer: Chris Odeh @chrisodeh Director: Ramsey Nouah @ramseynouah Line Producer: Judith Audu @judithaudu Associate Producer: Roxanne Adekunle-Wright @roxanneawright DOP: Muhammed Atta Ahmed @themuhammadatta Writer: Nicole Asinugo @2scoopsofnikki 1st AD: Obi Ohazulike @obienwa 2nd AD: Uyoyou Adia @missy_uyi Gaffer: Matthew Yusuf @matolight Art director: Pat Nebo @patnebo Props Manager: Kolawole Brainz Adeniji @kolawolebrainz Costume Designer: Sogeke Opeyemi @houseofanny Make Up Artist/SFX: Carina Ojoko @carinasfxofficial BTS Still: Tunde Talabi @tundetalabiimages BTS Video: Ikenna Akwuruaha @ikennaakwuruaha Graphics Designer Poster 1 Rex Franklin Graphics Designer Poster 2 Johnny Montage @Johnnymontage Graphics Designer Poster 3 Agubata Ekene Nnaemeka @meangrafix CAST: @stannze @buccifranklin @officialosas @iamefaiwara @emeneks @oderaadimorah @capt_elma @tobibakre @aycomedian
Stan Nze as Ahanna
Stan Nze @stannze aka AHANNA you did it, and you did it well!!! We can't wait to see you in action AHANNA.
Osas Ighodaro as Amara
Watch @officialosas reaction to being a part of 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' project ❤️
Bucci Franklin as Nze
Watch @buccifranklin reaction to being a part of 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' project ❤️
Efa Iwara as Bala
@iamefaiwara reaction to being a part of 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' project ❤️ We are confident you'll watch this movie a minimum of 3 times. A Play Network Studios Production x A Ramsey Nouah film.
Elma Mbadiwe as Adaugo
@capt_elma reaction to being a part of Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story project. The bond between this cast is simply Amazing ❤️
Odera Adimorah as Egbe
Watch @oderaadimorah reaction to being a part of the Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story project!
Emeka Nwagbaraocha as Sango
@emeneks reaction to being a part of the Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story project!
Tobi Bakre as Ike
@tobibakre reaction to being a part of this project and we love it! 💃🏽🕺🏾
Photo Credit: @Playnetworkstudios