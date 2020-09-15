If You Need Another Dose of Kiddwaya, You’ll Love His Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu sat with the latest Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemate to be evicted, Kiddwaya.

Kiddwaya shares who was his closest friend on the inside and what he thinks about Erica telling him that she isn’t mentally attracted to him. If you need another dose of the Kiddwaya, you’ll love this.

Watch the video below:

Also, in his interview with Betway, Kiddwaya shares how much of a threat he feels he was to Ozo and Nengi‘s ship, what he really hopes will happen with Erica now that they are out of Biggie’s house, and why he chose Praise during the tiebreaker.

Watch the video below: