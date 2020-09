The Kitchen Muse and Diary of Kitchen lover are back with another episode of “Recipes to help you glow with Tolani and Bukkie“.

This time, it’s a yummy looking sweet potato porridge.

Ingredients

3 sticks of white sweet potatoes

Palmoil – 5 tsp.

Seasoning – 1 tsp.

Salt – A pinch

Crayfish powder – 1 tbsp.

Onions – 1 bulb

Pepper mix (Tomatoes, habanero, onions)

Fresh Mackerel fish

Learn the process below: