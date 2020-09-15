Kanayo O. Kanayo Becoming a Lawyer is all the Motivation you Need to Chase Your Dreams

If you’ve been wanting to go back to school, Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo is all the inspiration you need to get that plan back in motion.

After getting his first degree in the early 1990s, the actor who always wanted go back for a law degree has finally done so and he has been called to bar.

Yes! He is now a lawyer. How fulfilling it must be.

Whatever you want to become, it’s never too late to do it.



Photo Credit: @Solohanapparel