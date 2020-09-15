Connect with us

Inspired Nollywood

Kanayo O. Kanayo Becoming a Lawyer is all the Motivation you Need to Chase Your Dreams

Inspired

FATE Foundation celebrates Adenike Adeyemi on her Selection for the 2020 Eisenhower Fellowships’ Women’s Leadership Program 🎉

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Career Features Inspired

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Features Inspired

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Inspired

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Inspired

Kanayo O. Kanayo Becoming a Lawyer is all the Motivation you Need to Chase Your Dreams

BellaNaija.com

Published

41 mins ago

 on

If you’ve been wanting to go back to school, Nollywood veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo is all the inspiration you need to get that plan back in motion.

After getting his first degree in the early 1990s, the actor who always wanted go back for a law degree has finally done so and he has been called to bar.

Yes! He is now a lawyer. How fulfilling it must be.

Whatever you want to become, it’s never too late to do it.

Photo Credit: @Solohanapparel

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. WhatsApp Group Link

    September 15, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Am More than Motivated

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Franklin Osondu of Scuudu Labs is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Sindile Dudumashe: Tiwa Savage’s Celia is Redefining Afro-Soul and R&B

Grace Agada: Learn about the Four Levels of Financial Success so You Can Move Through Them

Yetunde Onafuye: You Can Overcome Reading Slumps Using these Tips

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Advertisement
css.php