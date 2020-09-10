Stan Nze, Osas Ighodaro, Efa Iwara – Meet the All-Star Cast of Charles Okpaleke’s “Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story”

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

We have more posters for Play Network Studio’s “Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story“, a remake of classic Nollywood film “Rattle Snake” which starred veteran actors like Anne Njameze, Nkem Owoh, Francis Duru, Njemanze, Ebele Uzochukwu, Bob Manuel, Okey Igwe, Julius Agwu and more.

Since the announcement of the remake by filmmaker and CEO of Play Network Studios Charles Okpaleke, we haven’t stopped anticipating the movie which will be in cinemas November/December this year.

“Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story” promises to blow our minds and we certainly don’t doubt that, with Ramsey Noah as the director, Nicole Asinugo as the screenwriter, and all the exceptional actors who will be executing their roles.

Now, let us introduce you to the all-star cast of “Rattle Snake: The Ahanna Story”: Osas Ighodaro, Stan Nze, Efa Iwara, Tobi Bakre, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe, Odera Adimorah Bucci Franklin and more.

