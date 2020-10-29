Connect with us

All the Reasons You Should Anticipate "Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story" in Photos

You Should Watch this Short Film "Mercy Mercy" starring #BBNaija's Erica

5 Times Falz Perfectly Fused Activism with Music & Comedy

The Season Finale of "The Men's Club" is Here!

Kofi Siriboe Chats With Issa Rae About Gaining Confidence & Finding Freedom

Kim Kardashian West's 40th Birthday Trip to A Private Island - Guest List Revealed!

Tyler Perry, Issa Rae & Michaela Coel named in THR's List of "Hollywood's 50 Most Powerful TV Showrunners of 2020"

Biodun Stephen is Cooking Something & It stars Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola & Timini Egbuson

The Trailer For “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“ Is Here!

Perri & Matthew Edwards Are Picture Perfect 💛

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” is coming and November 13th is the date.

As the release of Play Network Studio’s “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” draws closer, we know you must be gearing up for this major blockbuster and all that it’s bringing with it. We can’t wait either!

As usual, BellaNaija has you covered; we have taken you through the cast, their roles, and some behind the scenes. We have brought you our exclusive interview with the break out star Stan Nze, and given you details on what to expect from the movie.

The remake tells the story of a young man who lived through injustice and inequality; one day, he decided, it was enough. For Ahanna and the Armadas – the decision to steal the life they wanted was righteous, but everyone knows that two wrongs don’t make a right.

The movie was produced by Charles Okpaleke of Play Network Studios, directed by Ramsey Nouah, written by Nicole Asinugo and its soundtrack produced by Larry Gaaga.

It stars Stan Nze as Ahanna, Osas Ighodaro as Amara, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde as Maimuna Atafo, Efa Iwara as Bala, Bucci Franklin as Nze and Chiwetalu Agu as Odinaka. Other incredible aLarry Gaagactors include Ayo Makun, Tobi Bakre, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Elma Mbadiwe, Odera Adimorah, Mfon Richard, Nobert Young, Gloria Young, Fred Amata, Chinyere Wilfred, Nengi Hampson and Sonny Mc-Don.

To fully prepare for what’s to come in the remake, you can watch “Rattlesnakehere.

While you await the nationwide release of “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”, we have some photos and videos to tease you.

Check on it!

 



Watch the trailer here:


Photo Credit: @Playnetworkstudios, @officialosas, @stannze, @iamefaiwara

