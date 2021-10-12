Join Tomie Balogun, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo at the Innovators Empowerment and Awards Press Conference | October 12th

Innovation is at the heart of today’s business and growth and it will play a key role as we head into a digitally-dominated future. To celebrate its increasingly important place at the heart of Nigeria’s upward trajectory, The Why I Am Alive Initiative (WIAAI) is staging the inaugural Innovators Empowerment Awards to recognize and financially support the brilliance of young Nigerians in diverse areas of human endeavor: fashion, art, food, philanthropy, design, technology, architecture amongst others.

This empowerment and awards event is scheduled to hold on November 20th, 2021 with respected business and global leaders speaking and judging entries.

To kick start the Innovators Empowerment and Awards program, media personality and founder of the Why I Am Alive Initiative, Caroline Moore will be joined by the chairman of the advisory board of the WIAAI Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; venture capitalist and founder of Twelvest & TGIC, Tomie Balogun; and regional director of Founder Institute Africa, Fred Agbata; for a press conference on today, October 12th at 1:30 pm live on Instagram.

The Innovators Empowerment and Awards is designed to empower young Nigerians to be the best in their chosen fields of endeavor and live a purposeful life that is built on diligence and excellence.

Since its inception, the Why I Am Alive Initiative has empowered school students in rural areas with scholarships to continue their education. Market women have also benefited by getting help to support their businesses and families with young career professionals and entrepreneurs also receiving knowledge and financial support.

This year’s project aspires to reach a minimum of 30 thousand tertiary institutions and 16 thousand secondary school students through outreaches and 15 million young and aspiring Nigerians through Pr and digital media activities.

The innovation drive is part of the WIAAI’s continued efforts to handhold student innovators by turning their ideas into commercially viable products. The outreach, which features workshops and knowledge sessions, seeks to support students and innovators seeking a break in entrepreneurial ventures.

Chairman of the WIAAI advisory board, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo has been involved in different projects to facilitate achieving a desirable Nigeria and he expressed confidence that the Why I Am Alive Initiative will continue to impact lives.

“This year, the focus remains the same; empowering and inspiring young Nigerians to live a more purposeful life, saving them from the shackles of poverty and suffering as well to build a nation focusing on its positive aspects,” he said.

Convener of the WIAAI, Caroline Moore disclosed that;

“The aim of the initiative is to change the mindset of young Nigerians to believe in their potential and live purposeful lives. I want them to understand that their minds can make a difference in the world, I want students, in particular, to see themselves as more than just consumers of innovation, but also creators of innovation as well.”

To be a part of this Initiative and to attend the press conference to be held on Instagram, today, October 12th at 1.30 pm WAT, follow Eureka Moments and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo on Instagram.

Visit Eureka Productions to apply free for a chance to be shortlisted for the Innovators Empowerment and Awards program where you will get funding and support to take your innovative ideas to the next level.

Sponsored Content