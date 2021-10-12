Escape to the Greens by Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate was One for the Books | Here’s Proof

Last weekend, a top luxury destination in Africa located in Lagos, Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate (a development of a leading real estate development company, Mixta Africa) held an event called “Escape to the Greens” and treated its guests to a weekend of over 20 exciting activities, games, entertainment and art on October 1st and 2nd.

It was a perfect way to start the month creating beautiful memories and having the absolute time of their life. It was attended by some of your faves like Erica Nlewedim, Debola Williams, Ruby Gyang, Betty Irabor, Enioluwa, Kemi Adetiba, Chigul, Tomike Adeoye, Akin Faminu, Bankole Williams and so much more.

There was an accommodation package for those who wanted an all-inclusive stay and a day package for those interested in attending the day’s activities only. Guests who opted for the day pass were privately chauffeured to the venue from VI to Lakowe and back to VI in the evening.

Day 1 started with welcome drinks and finger foods for the arriving guests. Next, The Class Prefects podcast live show with Imma Anosike, Debbie Romeo and Enioluwa launched the attendees into the weekend’s activities. The banter from the hosts kept the guests in high spirits before they headed to the picnic hosted by Enioluwa.

The picturesque lake and greenery on the island provided the perfect backdrop for the picnic. The guests had a swell time playing karaoke, listening to a powerful poetic performance by Huwa and playing games.

There was no stopping Erica Nlewedim when she got the mic for karaoke as she belted out lyrics to her favorite songs with such delight. They also got to exercise their taste buds during the wine tasting activity with an extensive selection of wine and picked up one or two culinary tips cooking with the resident chef.

The launch of the new restaurant came right after in the evening with performances by Femi Leye and Ruby Gyang.

As the evening’s host, Chigul made sure the guests enjoyed the evening. They dined and wined before heading over to the driving range where the Par-tee with the golf pros was happening.

Day 2 started with a fitness camp as early as 7 am at different locations within the estate. There was yoga, cycling, and dance aerobics to help the guests begin their day with the right energy.

After breakfast, the guests headed to the venue for the “Chat with the Pros” which had professionals such as Debola Williams, Glory Edozien, Bankole Williams and Uyi Akpata share their expert tips on building personal brands in this digital age. The panel session was moderated by Mixta Africa’s Chief Commercial Officer, Rolake Filani – Akinkugbe.

This was closely followed by the King of Boys: Director’s Expose with the award winning filmmaker Kemi Adetiba hosted by your favorite TV girl, Tomike Adeoye. During the discussion, she shared the inspiration behind the show and the hurdles they faced bringing it to life. It was a very engaging and insightful conversation in which Kemi bared it all to her audience.

The day ended with an outstanding stage play performance of child Internationale by Terra Kulture and the highly anticipated bonfire party hosted by Sonariwo On Deck.

The kids were also not left out in this exciting weekend as they had a dedicated children’s play area designed for them to have just as much fun as the adults.

There were also all-day activities happening in the estate such as the art exhibition, wedding showcase, golf tournament for pro players, kayaking, games and the estate tour.

In search of a luxury destination for your next staycation? Get in touch with @lakowe_lakes to make a reservation.

See highlights from the event below:

