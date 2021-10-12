Connect with us

Events

Fashion, Fun and Good Vibes is how you describe the Heineken Design Fashion Africa Showcase 2021

Events

Join Tomie Balogun, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo at the Innovators Empowerment and Awards Press Conference | October 12th

Events

Escape to the Greens by Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate was One for the Books | Here's Proof

Events Inspired

FCMB expresses Commitment to the Future of the Girl Child by empowering girls in Ejigbo LCDA with Digital Skills

Events

See highlights from Plush Cîroc Party Island with Sunky O

Career Events

Nexford University rewards Emmanuel Ejemuta with a 50% MBA Scholarship in the #GoMad Campaign

Events Music

#MIat40: M.I Abaga celebrates 40th Birthday with Friends & Family | See Photos

Events Promotions

LandWey Investment Celebrates a big Win as they Clinch the 2021-2022 International Property Award

Events Promotions

Here is how the Tecno CAMON 18 Series Launch Event went | Spot Your Faves

Events Movies & TV

Etinosa Idemudia receives Multiple Nominations at the Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards

Events

Fashion, Fun and Good Vibes is how you describe the Heineken Design Fashion Africa Showcase 2021

Published

53 mins ago

 on

It was one of the best fashion parades ever witnessed at this year’s Heineken Design Fashion Africa (DFA) Showcase 2021 which took place at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotel, Lagos. Top designers in the country and other parts of Africa came together to showcase different creative African fashion, towing the line of this year’s theme ‘Creative Cultures’.

Yomi Casual, Zikora, Jurio Lutti, Niposkin, Skentele by Etti, Studio Trybe, Meklit.me, Lulla Studio, Femi Toys, among others all showcased different fashion wears both for men and women.

The Theme, ‘Creative Cultures’ responds to the growing need to blend the African Fashion and creative industries with global brands and partnerships, such as Heineken amongst others.

Fashion lovers were thrilled by the display of style on the runway, music lovers also had a great time with performances from amazing Nigerian artists live at the event such as Patoranking, Aramide,  Crayon, Tclassic, Ric Hassani, Ycee, Dapo Turbuna, Reekado Banks and others.

Valerie Ike was tasked with the honor of receiving the guests on the Black Carpet while the duo of Eso Dike and Idia Aisen were seen entertaining the guests as the event host.

Speaking at the event, one of the guests, Amarachi Obiakor, said she was wowed by what she witnessed on the day. The Tai Solarin University of Education student said some of the fashions displayed were top notch and she already looked forward to getting one of them for herself.

The sponsor of the Fashion Show, Heineken, a product from Nigerian Breweries was available for the guests to cool their thirst as the company revealed their passion for sponsoring fashion shows for years.

Business Development Manager (Low and NO) of the Heineken Company, Sampson Oloche, who was present at the show said they believe the DFA is a big property.

Speaking at the event, Oloche said,

“We have been supporting fashion for 11 years. I am happy the event was a success as designers were given the opportunity to showcase their creativity. At Heineken, we feel fashion is a big property in our hands and with the right investment, it can become another money-making industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole'”.

Also present at the event was the Brand Support Manager – Heineken of the Nigerian Breweries, Aboyowa Ikpobe, who also applauded the organizer for a wonderful job. DFA towards getting to the final showpiece organized a reality show with over 2000 video entries received from different parts of Africa with designers showing off their pieces.

With judges like Godson Ukaegbu, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Akin Faminu, Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe, Michael Ugwu, and Ituen Basi, the entries were reduced to 10 with the lucky 10 camped at a location in Lagos for 30 days where the eventual winner, Zikoranachukwuebuka Ikebuaku of Zikora, emerged.

The winner received ten thousand dollars (10,000USD) to create their designed garment and showcase it within the Design Fashion Africa weekend in October.

This year’s edition of DFA was in collaboration with Jakaranda Productions and SpiceTV.

 

Sponsored Content

 

 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Peace Akinyode: How “King of Boys (2)” Broke Certain Nollywood Sterotypes With its Female Characters

Dennis Isong: Things To Keep in Mind When Investing in Residential Property

As We Celebrate The International Day of the Girl Child, Let’s Focus on Bridging the Gender Gap in STEM

BN Prose: The Loud House by Vanessa Emeadi

Ariyike Akinbobola: London Parole – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”
css.php