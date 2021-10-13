Three Lucky Winners emerges in the ‘Golden Penny Shoot Your Shot Challenge’

Connect with us

Have you ever thought about getting rewarded for those amazing food pictures you take at restaurants or even shots of your meals at home? Well, the iconic and leading food brand, Golden Penny brought this wonder to life by rewarding three winners in the Golden Penny Shoot your Shot Challenge.

The competition was open to food stylists/artists, chefs, photographers, and food bloggers who wanted to show their love for food and creative expression by uploading all kinds of imaginative and creative food pictures that were judged by notable Jurors from the photography and food industries, as well as members of the public.

The competition was in celebration of World Photography Day, an unofficial annual holiday which holds on the 19th of August to celebrate art, craft, science and, the history of photography.

Bisi Idowu, the Marketing Director, Foods Division, FMN commented:

“As one of the leading food brands in Nigeria, we understand that food is important and has always been a part of the human story. But then again, we appreciate that there is an entire ecosystem around food and how we consume it. And that is why Golden Penny which has remained at the heart of the family and how food is enjoyed in the country is happy to recognize, appreciate and celebrate the rich tradition and culture surrounding food photography”.

The Jurors narrowed the competition down to ten finalists after receiving over 556 entries in the first round. Some of the notable jurors are – the Veteran Photographer, Kelechi Amadi Obi, Gina Ehikodi Ojo of Foodies and Spice, Astounding Photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke, Omotolani Tayo-Osikoya of Diary of a Kitchen lover, and ex BBN Housemate, Lucy Edet Essien.

Ex BBN Housemate, Lucy Edet Essien presenting the cash prize to the 2nd position, Ugochukwu Isreal

The winners were rewarded with awesome gifts as Aduroja Posi won the first prize of a vlogger kit, including an iPhone 12, a ring light, a microphone, and a pair of camera lenses for mobile phones along with a sum of N300,000. Ugochukwu Isreal came second and won camera lenses for mobile phones and a sum of N200,000 while Ehioma Osih of Heartbreak Cafe won the third prize of N100,000.

Food Blogger, Gina Ehikodi Ojo of Foodies and Spice presenting the cash prize to 3rd position, Ehioma Osih of Heartbreak Café

Food Blogger, Gina Ehikodi Ojo of Foodies and Spice presenting the cash prize to the Popular Choice Award winner, Semilore Anifowose

Semilore Anifowose also won the sum of N50,000 in the Popular Choice Award category.

You can see all the beautiful pictures and more on the Golden Penny Social Media Platforms: Instagram, Facebook.

