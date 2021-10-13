Events
Don Jazzy, Tacha, Liquorose & All The Winners of Pulse Influencer Awards Maiden Edition
Pulse Nigeria held the maiden edition of the coveted Pulse Influencer Awards in Lagos, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.
The award which was split into three categories; Industry, Channel and Pan-African, celebrated influencers all over the country who have continuously impacted their various nominated spaces.
Influencers who have offered true innovation in various sectors from arts, blogging, health and fitness, food, sports and, music, to social media, podcasts, communities and many others were duly recognized for “leveraging on technology (specifically social media) to build a following around their work or around curated works of art in their community.”
Here are the winners of the maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards:
Sports Influencer of the year – Osareme
Photography Influencer of the Year – Photokulture
Podcast Influencer of The Year – YoungInLove Podcast
Travel and Leisure Influencer of The Year – The Honeymooner
Business Influencer of The Year – Tomike Adeoye
Dance Influencer of The Year – Liquorose
Blogger Influencer of The Year – GistLoversBlog1
Most Influential Actor of The Year – Sola Sobowale
Media Influencer of The Year – Don Jazzy
Most Innovative Influencer of The Year – Kie Kie
LinkedIn Influencer of The Year – Femi Factor
Community Influencer of The Year – TwentiesTribe
Facebook Influencer of The Year – Comedian Mamauka
YouTube Influencer of The Year – Divine Umeh
Music Influencer of The Year – Veeiye
Comedy Influencer of The Year – Zicsaloma
Arts Influencer of The Year – Saskay
Tiktok Influencer of The Year – Beeauty Goddess
Fashion Influencer of The Year (Male) – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Fashion Influencer of The Year (Female) – Nengi Rebecca Hampson
Food Influencer of The Year – Ifys Kitchen
Beauty and Style Influencer of The Year – Tacha Akide
Twitter Influencer of The Year – Erica Nlewedim
Instagram Influencer of The Year – Don Jazzy
Health and Fitness Influencer of The Year – Aproko Doctor