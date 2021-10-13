Don Jazzy, Tacha, Liquorose & All The Winners of Pulse Influencer Awards Maiden Edition

Connect with us

Pulse Nigeria held the maiden edition of the coveted Pulse Influencer Awards in Lagos, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The award which was split into three categories; Industry, Channel and Pan-African, celebrated influencers all over the country who have continuously impacted their various nominated spaces.

Influencers who have offered true innovation in various sectors from arts, blogging, health and fitness, food, sports and, music, to social media, podcasts, communities and many others were duly recognized for “leveraging on technology (specifically social media) to build a following around their work or around curated works of art in their community.”

Here are the winners of the maiden edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards:

Sports Influencer of the year – Osareme

Photography Influencer of the Year – Photokulture

Podcast Influencer of The Year – YoungInLove Podcast

Travel and Leisure Influencer of The Year – The Honeymooner

Business Influencer of The Year – Tomike Adeoye

Dance Influencer of The Year – Liquorose

Blogger Influencer of The Year – GistLoversBlog1

Most Influential Actor of The Year – Sola Sobowale

Media Influencer of The Year – Don Jazzy

Most Innovative Influencer of The Year – Kie Kie

LinkedIn Influencer of The Year – Femi Factor

Community Influencer of The Year – TwentiesTribe

Facebook Influencer of The Year – Comedian Mamauka

YouTube Influencer of The Year – Divine Umeh

Music Influencer of The Year – Veeiye

Comedy Influencer of The Year – Zicsaloma

Arts Influencer of The Year – Saskay

Tiktok Influencer of The Year – Beeauty Goddess

Fashion Influencer of The Year (Male) – Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Fashion Influencer of The Year (Female) – Nengi Rebecca Hampson

Food Influencer of The Year – Ifys Kitchen

Beauty and Style Influencer of The Year – Tacha Akide

Twitter Influencer of The Year – Erica Nlewedim

Instagram Influencer of The Year – Don Jazzy

Health and Fitness Influencer of The Year – Aproko Doctor

