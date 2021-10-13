Connect with us

Promotions

GE'DA’ 2022 is here! Here's how you can apply for the African Social Innovators Bootcamp

Career News Promotions

Obi Ibekwe appointed as Chief Executive Officer of EnterpriseNGR

Events Promotions

Three Lucky Winners emerges in the ‘Golden Penny Shoot Your Shot Challenge’

Promotions

Hey Abuja Residents! There's a new Market Square Outlet in Town

Promotions

You too can Win N500,000 in the Ongoing Knorr Unwrap and Win Promo!

Promotions

Martell launches the "Be The Standout Swift" campaign with Davido

Promotions

Domino’s is fresh out of the Oven for you! Enjoy the new Naija Fiesta Pizza this October

Movies & TV Promotions

‘April Showers’ Movie set to hit the Cinemas Nationwide from October 15th

Events Promotions

LandWey Investment Celebrates a big Win as they Clinch the 2021-2022 International Property Award

Promotions

How 1851 Agidingbi App bridges Gap between History and Education

Promotions

GE’DA’ 2022 is here! Here’s how you can apply for the African Social Innovators Bootcamp

Published

3 hours ago

 on

 

Donors for Africa foundation are delighted to announce that the application for the 2022 African Social Innovators Boot camp officially called GE` DA’ which means ‘Together Build’ is now open.

Click to apply –  Apply for GE` DA’ (Cohort 3) An African Social Innovators Bootcamp – Donors For Africa Foundation

GE` DA’ is a 3 months intensive professional leadership development program that offers you/change makers a unique opportunity to learn how to improve your community by acquiring new skills and accessing funds to solve issues related to sustainable development goals.

It is for those who desire to understand how to play in the development sector and want to deep dive into how to build a sustainable social impact organization.

Beneficiaries from this program have accessed thousands of dollars in funding, accessed global opportunities, and a lot more. You too can do the same.

What will you learn?

  • Professional Development Training
  • Social Innovation Techniques
  • Resource Mobilization
  • Starting & Scaling
  • A systems approach to solving problems
  • Impact Assessment / Monitoring & Evaluation
  • Resilience & Leadership
  • Talent Management
  • Hybrid Meetings
  • Virtual Mentoring Engagements
  • Group Peer-Peer Sessions
  • Professional Networking Interactions
  • Alumni Engagements and much more

Eligibility:

Be the founder or hold an executive position within an organization

Click here to read more

Please share it within your network.

The deadline is October 30, 2021.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Donors for Africa foundation

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

BN Hot Topic: The Conversation about Getting Consent From your Babies Before Changing Their Nappies 

And the Winner Is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Peace Akinyode: How “King of Boys (2)” Broke Certain Nollywood Sterotypes With its Female Characters

Dennis Isong: Things To Keep in Mind When Investing in Residential Property

As We Celebrate The International Day of the Girl Child, Let’s Focus on Bridging the Gender Gap in STEM
css.php