GE’DA’ 2022 is here! Here’s how you can apply for the African Social Innovators Bootcamp

Donors for Africa foundation are delighted to announce that the application for the 2022 African Social Innovators Boot camp officially called GE` DA’ which means ‘Together Build’ is now open.

Click to apply – Apply for GE` DA’ (Cohort 3) An African Social Innovators Bootcamp – Donors For Africa Foundation

GE` DA’ is a 3 months intensive professional leadership development program that offers you/change makers a unique opportunity to learn how to improve your community by acquiring new skills and accessing funds to solve issues related to sustainable development goals.

It is for those who desire to understand how to play in the development sector and want to deep dive into how to build a sustainable social impact organization.

Beneficiaries from this program have accessed thousands of dollars in funding, accessed global opportunities, and a lot more. You too can do the same.

What will you learn?

Professional Development Training

Social Innovation Techniques

Resource Mobilization

Starting & Scaling

A systems approach to solving problems

Impact Assessment / Monitoring & Evaluation

Resilience & Leadership

Talent Management

Hybrid Meetings

Virtual Mentoring Engagements

Group Peer-Peer Sessions

Professional Networking Interactions

Alumni Engagements and much more

Eligibility:

Be the founder or hold an executive position within an organization

Click here to read more

Please share it within your network.

The deadline is October 30, 2021.

BellaNaija is a media partner for Donors for Africa foundation