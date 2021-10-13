Hey Abuja Residents! There’s a new Market Square Outlet in Town

Connect with us

Residents of Abuja are about to have a whole new shopping experience at the heart of the capital city as one of the largest retail chains in Nigeria, Marketsquare, announces the launch of its new outlet along Kado-Gwarinpa expressway, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja.

For people living around Ahmadu Bello way, 1st avenue, 6th avenue, Wole Soyinka Avenue, and Pa Michael Iwodu avenue, shopping just got a lot easier as you have near you a one-stop destination to do your shopping.

The retail chain has continued to work tirelessly to bring the best quality products to its customers at the best prices. They stock a wide spread of international and local brands ranging from groceries, cosmetics, toiletries, pastries, drinks, beverages, and food items at affordable prices.

They have also provided the opportunity for customers to shop online at the convenience of their home at www.marketsquareng.com and orders delivered straight to their doorstep.

Marketsquare commenced operation in 2015 with its first outlet in Yenagoa. Since then, the brand has gone on to open branches in cities across the country including Lagos, Owerri, Aba, Enugu, Port Harcourt, and Benin City. Its latest addition is the outlet along Kado-Gwarinpa expressway, Gwarinpa Estate, Abuja. Their footprint is poised to even spread further across the country in the near future as several new stores are in various stages and are opening soon in places like Karu-Abuja and many more.

Head over to Marketsquare along Kado-Gwarinpa Expressway, Abuja where you find more and pay less.

For more information about Marketsquare, send an email to [email protected] or visit their website.

Follow Marketsquare on Facebook and Instagram.

 

Sponsored Content

